Jedi Fallen Order and World War Z Aftermath among Amazon Prime gifts!

For video game enthusiasts who are subscribers to Amazon Prime, 2022 really begins with a bang: through the Prime Gaming service, in fact, the ecommerce giant gives Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, World War Z Aftermath and many other games!

Starting today, Monday 3 January 2022, Amazon Prime subscribers can access the Prime Gaming page (the service known until a few months ago as Twitch Prime) and redeem a PC copy of numerous triple A and indie titles.

The highlights of the rich videogame table set by Amazon are represented by the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and World War Z Aftermath, which can be downloaded for free through their EA Origin and Epic Games Store accounts. Between now and the end of the month, the Prime Gaming Digital Vault will also be able to redeem a copy of Total War Warhammer, Two Point Hospital, In Other Waters and other games for zero euros. Here is the complete list of Prime Gaming titles of January 2022:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Total War Warhammer

World War Z Aftermath

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

The deadline to redeem all Prime Gaming titles for January is set for February 1, 2022, except in the cases of Jedi Fallen Order (February 2) and World War Z Aftermath (February 7). Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on our pages you can read the review of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.