Jeep: 2022 of fire for the Stellantis brand

2022 will be a very hot year for Jeep. The American car manufacturer that is part of the group Stellantis it will certainly be one of the main protagonists of the automotive sector thanks to some very interesting innovations.

The first to arrive will be the new Jeep Renegade of which in recent days we have shown you the first official photo even if still with the camouflage of the updated version that has been developed in Brazil in recent months. This will also come in Europe and will bring minor cosmetic updates, which will mainly affect bumpers and light clusters.

The introduction of new technologies and materials for the interiors is expected while the range of engines should welcome the first electrified version of the model, which apparently will be the same as the future one. Fiat 500X.

The renewed Jeep Renegade however, it will not be the biggest news for the American house in 2022. In fact, the greatest expectations are for the future B-SUV that next year the brand of Stellantis will launch on the market. The debut should take place by the end of the year with production starting in the second half of the year.

The model is particularly awaited as it is the new Jeep entry level with a length of around 410 cm, which will be produced on the platform STLA Small in Tychy in Poland. The car is expected to be the first all-electric car to be brought to market by Jeep. It will be an urban vehicle destined to quickly become the best-selling car of the American house in Europe and perhaps beyond.

The name of the B-SUV which according to some could be called Junior while according to others it could have a completely different name. What is sure is that with the arrival of this car Jeep is destined to make enthusiasts and professionals in the world of motors talk about themselves for a long time.

With the new Renegade and the future B-SUV we are sure that in 2022 there will be a lot of talk about the American brand destined more and more to become a fundamental global brand for the growth of Stellantis.

