Jeep confirms the arrival of its new baby SUV

In recent days, at the end of 2021, we mentioned Jeep’s plans for the future: the news expected for 2022 and also some first programs planned for 2023. The car manufacturer of the famous off-road vehicles in the world, which is part of the Group Stellantis born in January last year, has some surprises in store for customers.

First, it will launch two new products in Europe, which will join the range of iconic successful off-roaders. First of all will present the restyling of the Jeep Renegade, a minimally invasive modernization, only a few small changes to the external appearance of the car, as well as important innovations in terms of on-board technology, with latest generation elements, excellent even for the most demanding customers from this point of view.

That’s not all, the Jeep also thinks a lot about fight against emissions, a goal now common to all brands that are part of the international automotive market. And this is how, in addition to being part of the companies that pursue the well-known objectives of the electrification of the future, Jeep wants to be one of the protagonists of electric mobility and become the manufacturer of the most ecological SUVs. But that’s not all yet.

The Jeep baby SUV coming next year

In addition to electrifying the range, Jeep also promises to launch its brand new off-road vehicle from small size. And so, after Renegade, Compass, Wrangler, Gladiator and Grand Cherokee, in 2023 the family will expand and host what has long been known as the baby SUV, it still doesn’t have a name. It will be smaller and more compact than the Renegade, and we currently have no other information on it. But Jeep talks about its arrival no later than next year. It will also be the first model with an electric version in range.

Among other known information regarding the company’s new small SUV, we also know that it will be made using as a base the same platform which is used for the production of other cars of the Stellantis Group, including the Opel Mokka, the Peugeot 2008 (which today earns the best-selling car SUV in Italy), DS 3 Crossback. Some rumors even speak of a 4xe version of the baby SUV, or electric with all-wheel drive, but it has not yet been confirmed by the Stellantis Group.

The electrified range of the Jeep brand

Speaking of electric transition, it must be said that the House has played a decisive role thanks to the launch of its hybrid models: in fact, we have seen the Jeep Compass and Renegade, both 4xe, enter the range. plug-in hybrid, available with 190 or 240 horsepower and with all-wheel drive. The new Wrangler 4xe, another plug-in hybrid model launched by the company, also appeared later; it also has four-wheel drive, but the most performing and powerful off-road vehicle, since it is able to provide 380 HP and four-wheel drive even during electric driving, unlike the other models, thanks to a dedicated and more elaborate system and sophisticated. The company guarantees 44 kilometers of electric range in the WLTP cycle and 3.5 l / 100 km of average consumption.