Jeep Renegade 2022: let’s take a peek

SECOND UPDATE – After the first advances from Brazil relating to the restyled version of the Jeep Renegade (here to learn more) here are the first images without veils. Although these are still images taken from a low-resolution video, they are enough to get an idea of ​​the changes that will affect the smallest of the Jeeps, pending the official presentation that should be near. This is the second update, following that of 2018.

A LIGHT FACELIFT – The restyling of the Jeep Renegade it does not interest the sheet metal, but only some details. The front headlights are full LED, with dynamic direction indicators integrated into the outer ring of the headlights which normally perform the function of daylight. The taillights remain square, but the “X” drawn by the internal LED lights changes design. The grille, which now appears more three-dimensional, and the front fascia, in which new air intakes can be seen, have also been updated.

DIGITAL SCREENS – Important updates also for the interior of the Jeep Renegade 2022. The multimedia system screen remains integrated in the dashboard (so it will not be overhanging as in the Compass), it will be larger, always connected to the network and will benefit from the latest version of the Uconnect operating system. Another novelty concerns the instrumentation, which will be completely digital and visible on a 10 ”panel, borrowed from the other Jeep models. The three-spoke steering wheel is also new, borrowed from its older sister Compass. Another novelty of the interior could be the return of the panoramic glass roof.

IS A NEW ENGINE COMING? – On a mechanical level the Jeep Renegade could lead to the debut of a new engine of the family FireFly: the 4-cylinder 1.5, called T5, in place of the current 1.3 (not for the plug-in hybrid version where the latter will continue to be used). The new 1.5 should be offered with 130 or 160 hp, in conjunction with the Getrag-Magna seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission. The current 3-cylinder 1.0 should be confirmed.

NEW ADAS – The rumors also speak of an update of driver assistance systems, with the presence of adaptive cruise control, active lane keeping and blind spot alarm.