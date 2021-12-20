Jeep Renegade 2022, the first photo of the restyling

New Jeep Renegade is ready to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 with a restyling , of which Stellantis provided the first image, naturally with the body covered by forklift .

TURBO ENGINE

Built on the Small Wide platform – that of the Fiat Tipo, Alfa Tonale and Fiat 500X -, Jeep Renegade 2022 updates its performance by introducing the new 4-cylinder 1.3 turbo T270 engine with 180 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque (in the European market, however, it could give way to the 4-cylinder 1.5 turbo Firefly), which in addition to the technical data updates the maps and the calibrations of the pedal, and is available for both the 4×4 version than for that a traction front. The all-wheel drive version will also have the nine-speed automatic transmission, the front-wheel drive Renegades will have one – always automatic – six-speed.

TRACTION CONTROL ARRIVES

Obviously developed to achieve maximum driving performance off-road, new Renegade 2022 will have four driving modes, each suitable for different types of terrain: Auto, Snow, Sand / Mud and Rock. But to “attest” to its off-road capabilities, the Trailhawk 4×4 2022 version will show the Trail Rated badge. The other big news is that in 2022, as well as in Compass and Commander, also in Renegade will debut the Traction Control, activated by a simple button.

OUTSIDE AND INSIDE

On an aesthetic level, the major innovations of design concern the front, with a unpublished fascia ei headlights no longer round but with new lines at the top. Dimensions unchanged. The cockpit should find space Compass steering wheel and the Uconnect infotainment system 5.

