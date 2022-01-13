Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X dominate among SUVs in Italy in 2021

Good news arrives from Italy for the group Stellantis. According to official sales figures they are all from the company led by Carlos Tavares the 3 best-selling SUVs in our country last year. In fact, in 2021 Jeep Renegade dominated in its category with over 35,000 registrations. Exactly the sales of the entry model to the Jeep range in Italy were exactly 35,334.

Jeep Renegade tops the ranking of best-selling SUVs in Italy in 2021

In second place in the ranking of the best-selling SUVs in Italy, we find another model from Stellantis: Fiat 500X. The crossover of the main Italian car manufacturer that is produced at the Melfi plant together with Jeep Renegade obtained a total of 31,982 cars registered last year in our country. The model therefore confirms itself as a favorite of Italians when it comes to changing cars and choosing an SUV.

The domain of Stellantis it also continues with the third best-selling SUV in Italy: Jeep Compass. Of this model last year 28,578 units were sold in our country. Among other things, this model was the best-selling among the hybrid SUVs followed by Jeep Renegade.

Still on the subject of the automotive group, born in January last year from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA, we would like to point out the presence of two other models in the ranking of the top 10 best-selling SUVs. We refer to Peugeot 2008 and Peugeot 3008 who placed respectively in eighth and ninth position. 2008 obtained 25,505 registrations, Peugeot 3008 exactly 20,878.

In short, certainly an excellent year for Jeep Renegade and more generally for the Stellantis group. It is naturally hoped to continue like this also in 2022, an important year for the American house that will make its debut a new B-SUV which should increase its sales in Italy and more generally a little throughout Europe.

