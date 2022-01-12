Jeep Renegade: here are the first official images of the restyling

Just a few hours ago we published the very first escaped images in Brazil that they showed the latest restyling of the Jeep Renegade, but now we can see with greater accuracy the very first official images released by the Brazilian branch of the brand belonging to the Stellantis galaxy. So here is the second restyling that comes after the first released in 2018.

It must be said that this is a not particularly marked restyling. What interests the Jeep Renegade is indeed a restyling that does not redefine sheet metal, but introduces new details especially in the area of ​​the headlights with Full LED elements with the direction indicators included in the LED ring that encloses the headlights: the same used for the daytime running light.

At the rear, the lights remain square in shape, but the LED X motif changes, focusing on an element that is now more flattened and equipped with two separate light elements. The design of the grille also changes on the front and partly also the design of the bumper which houses new air intakes and a new protection plate of the car floor. There are also elements painted in the same color as the body. New alloy wheels also debut on the new Jeep Renegade, a new design for the mirror caps and in the Renegade the two-tone paint is also the protagonist of the images.

The new Jeep Renegade also changes inside

The newly restyled Jeep Renegade also changes inside. The useful screen for infotainment it remains integrated into the dashboard, leaving the possibility of a cantilevered element as suggested by the latest fashions, with an inch diagonal that appears wider (now 8.4 inches) and equipped with the Uconnect system.

Also change the instrumentation with Virtual Cockpit which adopts a 10-inch screen, the same as other models of the manufacturer already in the price list. Also new is the design of the three-spoke steering wheel, identical to that of the new Jeep Compass: then the return of the panoramic glass roof is worthy of note.

Nothing is yet known about the available engines and not even whether this restyling can be imported into Europe as well. On the subject of thrusters it should be available the 1.5-liter 4-cylinder FireFly T5 which would replace 1.3, with the exception of the plug-in hybrid version. The 1.5 is made available instead in the mild hybrid version from 130 or 160 horsepower with 7-speed automatic transmission and DCT double clutch. The restyling should also bring an update of the driving assistance systems.

Browse the Gallery 7 photos