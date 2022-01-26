Jeep Renegade, here is the new 2022 model of one of the best-selling cars in Italy

Jeep Renegade, the fourth best-selling car in Italy, is preparing to arrive on the market in 2022 in a renewed version, ready, once again, to conquer everyone with especially aesthetic innovations, both in the exterior and interior. Let’s see then what will be the new SUV Jeep Renagade 2022.

Design new Jeep Renegade 2022 as it will be

Jeep Renegade 2022 engines

The first official photos of the restyling of the Renegade SUVwhich, according to the news in circulation, should arrive on the market in this first quarter of 2022.

It definitely appears revised the design with specific logos that stand out together with skid plates, redesigned grille, headlights with circular LED daytime running lights, which integrate the direction indicators.

The image in circulation also shows the writing T270 on the tailgate, which will be shown only on the Brazilian version of the SUV and not on the one destined for our market, which refers to the Turbo Flex engine, which can be combined with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

As regards the novelties for the interiors, it is known that the steering wheel of the new Jeep Renegade 2022 will have a different style, the instrumentation will be renewed and completely digital, the central screen will maintain its size, 8.4 inches, and improvements are also expected for the multimedia system.

Still few certainties, however, we currently have with regard to engine compartment of the new Jeep Renegade 2022: today the suv is equipped with a 120 bhp 1.0 Turbo petrol engine, a 130 bhp 1.6 Multijet II turbodiesel engine and a 240 bhp 4xe plug-in hybrid engine and it is not yet known whether the new version of the 2022 SUV will reflect this equipment. engines or there will be news. All that remains, therefore, is to wait for further official news.