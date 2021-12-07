Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2022, goodbye diesel and petrol: it will be the only one on the list

The numbers of the 4xe

The Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid combines the 2-liter petrol turbo engine with an electric traction motor installed between the engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. The power of the system is 380 horsepower while the zero-emission driving range can exceed 50 km, depending on the driving conditions and the area of ​​use.

Throughout Europe, Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2022 will be on sale exclusively (read the road test), thus the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engines and 2.0 turbo petrol engines leave the scene. The occasion is also worth the expansion of the matching colors, starting with the Trocadero and Gobi colors on all the outfits, in addition to the new Silver Syrith Metallic Clear Coat and High Velocity Metallic Clear Coat.

Gorilla Glass windshield on Rubicon

With the update, the off-road vehicle will be offered – standard in Rubicon version and on request on Wrangler Sahara – with the windscreen in Gorilla Glass Corning glass. This is the note specification for applications on some smartphone and tablet screens, with a protective layer of the glass that increases resistance to scratches and bumps. The windshield is chemically strengthened and Jeep is three times more resistant to nicks, cracks and fractures.

READ ALSO – Grand Cherokee 4xe, arrives in Europe in 2022

Sunride Flip top, new “hybrid” on the roof

Another update, in an offer that already includes the possibility of a roof with soft top in twill, hard top, soft top with electric opening and “naked” configuration without hood, Sunride Flip top solution. It is a mix of manual opening soft top and hard top; the soft top is cut out at the front seats.

Jeep Wrangler 2022 plug-in hybrid also improves the provision of driving assistance systems, proposing adaptive cruise control with stop function as standard, emergency braking over the entire speed range and automatic conversion from high beam to low beam; the standard Adas suite has been confirmed, such as Rear Cross Path Detection, rear view camera and front and rear Park Assist sensors.

My Uconnect with connected services

Since its introduction on the market, the Wrangler 4xe has totaled over 70% of sales among those who have chosen the off-road vehicle. In 2022, the connected services component will also be strengthened, accessible via the My Uconnect app and, on board, from the 8.4-inch screen. Services known because they are already appreciated on other models of the Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Maserati galaxy, such as MyAssistant, MyeCharge, MyCar and MyRemote, all free; on request and for a fee, other packages can be integrated, operating from the My Uconnect web platform.