Jeep Wrangler, ecological and connected more than ever

Exciting, environmentally friendly and fun to drive. Jeep Wrangler 4xe model year 2022 is ready to conquer the market and after the launch last summer the boom in requests has left the company more than satisfied. More performing and powerful than ever, the model represents another step in the brand’s path towards electrification of the entire range.

Since its launch, more than 70% of the Wranglers purchased in Italy have been a 4xe plug-in hybrid model. Sustainable and more connected than ever, the Wrangler 4xe allows customers to move around the city on a daily basis in zero-emission, full-electric mode thanks to the plug-in hybrid powertrain. One of the main new additions to the range is Jeep Performance Parts’ durable Gorilla Glass windshield, with glass using the same chemical toughening technology as mobile phone screens that makes it thicker than 52% outside. Sturdy and durable, cracks and fractures will only be distant memories.

The new Wrangler 4xe is then the model of the most sustainable range and with the best off-road capabilities ever. The performance, which has been optimized, leads to one acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.4 seconds and delivering 380 hp of combined maximum power and maximum torque of 637 Nm. The 4 × 4 drive, in “pure electric” mode, has never before seen low-speed control and aautonomy that can exceed 50 km in driving with zero emissions.

Among the novelties to debut in 2022 also the new option Sunrider Flip Top folding soft top roof. In the new model, those who decide to enjoy the driving experience in the open more quickly and easily can count on this new solution for open-air driving consisting of a soft top portion above the front seats and a hard top that extends on the rest of the roof. The panel, made of black twill fabric, is of the same material that was used to produce the hood.

The Wrangler catalog is then enriched by new paints which, from the Silver Zynith Metallic Clear Coat and the High Velocity Metallic Clear Coatm, are added to the “base” Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Sting-Gray, Hydro Blue, Snazzberry and Sarge Green. All solutions can then find the best match to numerous configurations roof-soft top or a black or matching hard top. Further special paints are those Tuscadero and Gobi, in limited edition.

As mentioned earlier, the Wrangler’s 4xe plug-in hybrid version is also the most connected model ever. Advanced connectivity was developed to meet the different needs of customers. Thanks to the mobile application “My Uconnect”, customers can in fact access numerous services to manage in a simple and fast way the status and maintenance of the vehicle, the search for recharging stations and cope with any difficulties or emergencies. The UconnectTM Services package includes connected services dedicated to electrified driving and advanced connectivity, including the My Assistant, My Car, My Remote and My eCharge services.