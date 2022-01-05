Jeep’s 4xe SUV range is the best-selling in Italy

2021 marked the success of Jeep and, specifically, of its 4xe technology. In fact, the company has conquered the leadership of the Italian “on tap” market, ie the one that includes Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid. A very important record in the brand’s path towards a future in the name of zero-emission freedom.

4xe technology, we know it and we talked about it a lot during 2020-2021, is the new 4 × 4 concept by Jeep, which knows how to combine the proverbial capability with greater sustainability, exemplary efficiency and even more safety and driving fun. 4xe plug-in hybrid technology equips both Compass and Renegade, rechargeable cars best sellers in Italy in their respective segments, both Wrangler, the icon of the brand, for which the plug-in hybrid model 4xe represented over 70% of sales in Italy in the last six months.

Jeep’s goals for the future

Last year Jeep reached an overall share of 4.4% in Italy, an increase compared to 2020; was the leading brand in the UV market in the second half of the year and achieved absolute leadership in the LEV market. This is the set of all rechargeable cars “on tap”, thanks to Renegade 4xe, Compass 4xe and Wrangler 4xe (here the price list) Jeep has conquered an 11.2% share. A success which is fully in line with the brand’s strategy towards the development of sustainable mobility and with the aim of selling 70% of the Jeep range globally in electrified version by 2025.

Jeep’s energy transition

The 4xe range brings with it all the characteristic elements that define every Jeep SUV, from instantly recognizable design details that are specific to the brand and that visually communicate off-road capability, functionality and dynamic behavior on the road, to the inimitable Jeep DNA that thanks to plug-in hybrid technology makes it Wrangler, Compass and Renegade the most sustainable, performing and fun to drive SUVs of the company ever, literally capable of “going anywhere and doing anything”. And to concretely facilitate the energy transition, Jeep has entered into an important partnership with Free2Move eSolutions, thus making available to customers a variety of packages for public recharging, and different types of WallBoxes to recharge from home.

And that’s not all, because recharging is also available while driving thanks to the energy regeneration modes. This allows every motorist and Jeep customer, whose centrality is never questioned, to embrace the transition to electrification in complete tranquility and without having thatanxiety related to autonomy and the scarcity of charging stations, with the freedom to be able to move without emissions and in a silent manner on off-road routes and in urban centers.

Jeep experience: the options to live it to the fullest

We can say that an attentive and responsible motorist today, already projected towards the future of mobility, is looking for a flexible, practical and tailor-made approach, according to his needs. And it is precisely to respond to the needs and desires and needs that are increasingly evolved in terms of use that Jeep has been able to offer to all its customers. innovative formulas developed with Leasys and FCA Bank.

In detail, Leasys Unlimited is aimed at those who want to drive a Jeep SUV totally without worries, with unlimited kilometers, unlimited recharges and all services included. Those who prefer a taylor-made approach, then can opt for Leasys Miles, which offers a fee that changes based on actual use. FCA Bank’s purchase formulas are also innovative and flexible.