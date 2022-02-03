Jeff Bezos, a historic bridge in Rotterdam will be dismantled to allow the super yacht of the Amazon founder to pass

One of the most iconic bridges in Rotterdam will be partially disassembled to allow the passage of the new yacht of Jeff Bezos. The founder of Amazon, in fact, has decided to commission the construction of a huge yacht to the naval company Oceanco from Alblasserdameast of Rotterdam: the new boat will cost 430 million euros and will be 127 meters long. The three-masted hull will be so large that it cannot pass under the Koningshavenknown to Rotterdam residents as “De Hef”.

The solution found by the municipality is that of temporarily dismantle the historic bridge to let the yacht pass: given that “De Hef” cannot be raised like a drawbridge, the Dutch city administration informs, it is a choice of simple pragmatism to decide to dismantle it in its central part. To cover the costs of the operation will be Oceanco and Bezos himself.

The choice of the municipality has attracted a lot of criticism from the residents, since “De Hef” is considered a monument symbol of the city: built in the late 1920s, it was rebuilt in the 1940s after being bombed by the Nazis.