Jeff Bezos against Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: the ironic tweet – Corriere.it

A video shot Mr. Amazon’s partner while she talks to the actor and looks at him “enchanted” in front of her partner. Which he then replied on Twitter

A gala in Los Angeles, a meeting between celebrities of the caliber of Jeff Bezos, the Amazon tycoon, his girlfriend and Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor and a video. These are the ingredients of a perfect recipe to go viral online and end up in all the magazines in the world. So it happened a few days ago, when the three met during an evening event and Lauren Sanchez has been immortalized while exchanging a few words, with a dreamy air, with the Hollywood actor. Bezos seems to witness the scene without giving too much weight to her gazes, but in the meantime after a few hours from the publication of the video, over 17 million users have viewed it. And commented. Enough to arouse the response, piqued, by the owner of Blue Origin.

In fact, it appeared on Jeff Bezos’ wall a tweet dedicated to Leonardo di Caprio, complete with direct tag and repost of the offending video. «Leo, come here – wrote Bezos – I want to show you something …». The photo, then, removes any further doubt, in fact you can see him next to a sign that reads “Attention! Danger of falling from the cliff”. The tweet received (up to the time of writing) over 250,000 likes, 64,000 retweets and 8,000 comments.

Leo, come over here, I want to show you something? @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI – Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021

They range from the gifs of Leonardo diCaprio who, angry, sees his Amazon account suddenly blocked, to the list of the actor’s ex-girlfriends in recent years, which could reassure Bezos (the girlfriend would already be too “old” for the tastes of the actor). Then there are gods f

Very attentive followers who have even analyzed the body language of the two, or those who want to reassure the billionaire by explaining that “he will be more handsome, but you have more money, she knows how it works.”

She’s too old for Leo. You have nothing to worry about. pic.twitter.com/BTlapC7F4K – New Episode Out! Diasporadicals Podcast (@diasporadicals) November 8, 2021

Among thousands of comments and millions of views, only the main offender is missing. Leonardo Dicaprio, in fact, he has not yet responded to Bezos through his social accounts, where he is instead very active for his campaigns in support of the debate on climate change (in recent days he was among the guests of Cop26 in Glasgow).