Jeff Bezos and celebrity girlfriend Lauren Sanchez arrive in Los Angeles on his $ 65 million private jet

Jeff Bezos in front of the Blue Origin space capsule

Jeff Bezos, Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk, who are named after the NewSpace group, say they were inspired by the first moon landing in 1969, when the United States defeated the Soviet Union in the space race, and there is no doubt of how much. Each of them means winning the New Space Race.

Amazon founder Bezos appeared to be the first to fly into space, having announced plans to launch him aboard his New Shepard Blue Origin spacecraft on July 20.

The billionaire tycoon will travel with his younger brother Mark, winner of a $ 28 million charity auction and astronaut Wally Funk, 82.

However, Branson has now announced that he plans to take a suborbital flight nine days before Bezos and his brother. He revealed on Twitter that he plans to be astronaut 001 for the Virgin Galactic test flight on July 11.

Although Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, said he wanted to go to space and even “die on Mars,” he didn’t say when he could launch into orbit.

SpaceX appears to be at the forefront of the billionaire’s broader space race with several launches carrying NASA equipment to the International Space Station and partnerships to send tourists into space by 2021.

On February 6, 2018, SpaceX sent a rocket to the orbit of Mars, 140 million miles away, with Musk’s red Tesla Roadster attacked.

Elon Musk with the Dragon Crew capsule

NASA has already selected two astronauts who will be aboard the first manned Dragon mission.

SpaceX has also begun sending constellations of 60 satellites into space to help form its Starlink network.

Musk hopes this will provide an interconnected network of satellites around the Earth that will bring free Internet to people around the world.

Branson and Virgin Galactic take a different approach to occupying space. He has repeatedly and successfully conducted test flights of Virgin Galactic’s Unity aircraft.

The first took place in December 2018 and the last on May 22, with the flight accelerating to more than 2,000 mph (Mach 2.7).

More than 600 wealthy clients, including celebrities Brad Pitt and Katy Perry, have so far booked a $ 250,000 (£ 200,000) seat on a Virgin space flight.

Branson previously said he expects Elon Musk to win the race to Mars with his rocket company, SpaceX.

Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic

SpaceShipTwo can carry six passengers and two pilots. Each passenger gets the same seating position with two large windows, one on the side and one overhead.

The spaceship is 60 feet long with a 90-inch diameter cabin that allows astronauts maximum space to float in zero gravity.

It climbs to 50,000 feet before the rocket engine fires. SpaceShipTwo detaches from its carrier vehicle, the White Knight II, once it has passed 50 miles.

Passengers become “astronauts” when they reach the Kerman Line, the frontier of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The spacecraft will then perform a suborbital flight with approximately six minutes of zero gravity and the entire flight will last approximately 1.5 hours.

Bezos revealed in April 2017 that he funds Blue Origin with around $ 1 billion (£ 720 million) in Amazon stock each year.

The system consists of a compressed crew capsule atop a reusable “New Shepard” rocket.

Bezos is one of the richest men in the world and Blue Origin has successfully cast a New Shepard 15 times.

At its peak, the capsule reached 65 miles (104 kilometers), just above the official threshold for space, and landed vertically seven minutes after takeoff.