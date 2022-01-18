Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, how much do the “tweaks” of Mr. Amazon’s girlfriend cost? The cosmetic surgeon does the math

Shiny, tanned. Wrap yourself up in a melee in the sun on the Caribbean island of St. Barth.

The last cover of Bunte, the bible of the international jet set, shows us the most glamorous couple there is, as loving as two lovebirds.

She is Lauren Sanchez, of Mexican origin, brilliant career in progress as anchorwomen on Fox Channel, presenter of the program Good Day La and the talent show So You Think You Can Dance.

The girl, short and compact, a lot of stuff spread on a scant one meter and sixty high, is appetizingly media.

Media was his second marriage with Patrick Whitesell, a celebrity agent, a big shot in Hollywood. $ 2 million was spent on their ceremony, including guests Ben Affleck And Matt Damon. But Colpo Grosso Lauren does it getting Mr. Amazon and their story took off like a NASA rocket. Bezos who in the meantime dreams of going to the moon but Mr. Tesla has snatched the 3 billion dollar contract with the Space Agency under his eyes.

Okay, he’ll look at the stars from his 150 million bungalow in Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Amazon shares that will make Jeff Bezos also skyrocket first millionaire in history (with assets exceeding one thousand billion) by 2026.

I browse Bunte with Lucio Gagliardi, specialist in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, at the Posillipo clinic in Naples. And the question starts: if I make up, stretch, swell, suck, do I have any chance of catching a billionaire of his size?

I start the list:

1) For breast and buttock implants I could get away with 10 thousand euros (plus additional clinic costs).

2) For the legs Gagliardi suggests one liposculpture, i.e. a modeling with very thin cannulas, possibly associated with cryolipolysis, a non-invasive treatment that allows the reduction of localized fat through the use of cold (total cost 6 thousand euros). Sanchez’s thigh is not slender, the calf is massive, but it’s sexy when it lets you glimpse it from the slit loaded with sequins.

3) In the face for about fifteen cubic centimeters of filler scattered between lips, cheekbones, forehead, eyebrows and chin (with hyaluronic and hydroxyapatite infiltrations) I have to rob the piggy bank.

4) The disturbing appeal of Sanchez is also in hers smile, and that perfect set of teeth must have cost her a lot. I consult with Annapaola Manfredonia, la Doctor Smile protagonist of the reality show broadcast on Real Time. It depends on the number of ceramic dental veneers and the price ranges from 600 to 1000 euros.

Evolution of Him: from nerd to shaved squid. Since in 1987 Jeff personally brought the packages to be sent to the Post Office and three years later he had already earned his first 3 million dollars, his physique was also modeling itself to the soaring wealth. Now Bezos is perfectly at home in his new five-foot-and-seventy-tall body. And from the pages of Bunte also his coach Wesley Okerson, the fitness guru of the stars (from Tom Cruise to Sacha Baron Cohen) smiles pleased.

Dr. Gagliardi that Bezos also added the expense of one to the budget laser hair removal treatment to have a smooth pectoral like a squid. Very painful but not very expensive to remove hair from the stomach. Well, at least one, metaphorical, we leave it to him. Otherwise how do you become mr. Amazon!

FB page by Januaria Piromallo