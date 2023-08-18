Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on luxury vacation in Croatia with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Summer is proving to be very beneficial for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. After passing through Mallorca, Ibiza, the French coast and the Italian coast, where they celebrated their engagement party with other famous faces such as Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio or Rania of Jordan, they are now in Croatia.

The Amazon founder and Latina journalist has been photographed walking the streets of Dubrovnik, a city in the south of the country. katy perry And Orlando Bloom, Apart from this, there were singers with him. assistant teacher,

According to People magazine, all three actors are very close friends of the future couple. It was last May when the billionaire tycoon asked Lauren to marry him. an engagement that took place aboard his luxurious $500 million sailboat,

bezos separated Mackenzie Scott After starting a relationship with Sanchez in 2019. He had three biological children with Mackenzie and a girl he adopted in China. Lauren has two children from her marriage Patrick WhitesellOne of Hollywood’s most powerful agents, whom she divorced after 13 years to live her love story with Jeff.

“They are truly in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy. It’s a dream come true,” said a source from their circle about their desire to say ‘yes, I do’ above. assured the medium. They also confirm that no one can steal the happiness of Lauren, who has been accused of having an interest in hooking up with one of the richest men in the world.

“She found the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with and felt it was the right time. She had all the money in the world, and what she lacked was the ability to share it and both Everyone is very happy,” he adds.