“Jeff Bezos buys Napoli, a project defined with Amazon” marks a date

Jeff Bezos buy Napoli is the sensational indiscretion launched by 1 Stadion Radio, the owner of Amazon would already have a project in place. Bezos’ sensational desire to get his hands on the property of Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has established relations with Amazon in recent years. The blue club has opened its stores on the digital marketplace, one of the first teams to do so. Furthermore, the partnership between Bezos and Napoli was consolidated this year with the appearance of the sponsor Amazon on the shirts.

Bezos buys Napoli by 2026

To give the news of the interest of the owner of Amazon for the SSCN is Luca Cerchione, journalist and radio host. “Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon is in pole position to become the new owner of Napoli in place of Aurelio De Laurentiis. The billionaire already has one less project with the creation of the Amazon Arena Maradona and the acquisition of the second port of the Neapolitan capital“. According to Cerchione, Bezos will complete the purchase of the SSCN “by 2026”.

A disruptive news that launched by 1Station Radio which is sensational. For some time there has been talk of a possibility of sale by Aurelio De Laurentiis who at this moment has his accounts in the red. The will of the Napoli patron to cut salaries at any cost and to downsize the club is seen precisely with a view to selling Napoli. It should not be forgotten that De Laurentiis must solve the timeshare problem by 2024. The De Laurentiis are the owners of Napoli and Bari and in two years, according to the new rules, there will no longer be the possibility of keeping both clubs. Luigi De Laurentiis made it clear that there is the possibility of selling Napoli and keeping Bari. De Laurentiis promise to continue investing in Bari, thus leaving Napoli.