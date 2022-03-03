Jeff Bezos: Founder of Amazon is in Colombia – News Technology – Technology

Businessman Jeff Bezos, founder of the electronic commerce giant Amazon, arrived in Bogotá this Wednesday around 2 in the afternoonon a private flight that went to a private hangar at El Dorado airport.

The billionaire businessman, according to unofficial data, would remain in the country until March 4, and although the exact reasons for his first recorded trip to a Latin American country are unknown, some media versions reported on Twitter indicate that His visit would be related to investments in series for his streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Bezos arrived in Colombia in the company of his partner, Lauren Sánchez, and was captured in a fleeting video released on this social network. EL TIEMPO consulted with ProColombia, the investment promotion agency in the country, about the possible reasons for the arrival of the American businessman, but the entity did not know the reason for his visit.

From Amazon it was reported that a formal statement is being worked on if it is confirmed that the visit is official and related to their business, and that if it is for personal reasons, they will say so.

In 2018, Amazon announced the opening of its first customer service center in Colombia, which is located in Bogotá and began operations at the end of October of that year with a plant of 400 workers, and from which they have been opening job vacancies in recent years.

