Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend bewitched by Leonardo DiCaprio, the entrepreneur’s reaction

On Twitter, the video that shows a moment taken from a gala evening in Los Angeles, in which the couple meets the Hollywood star, went viral. The presenter and journalist is “bewitched” by him and seems to flirt as if he did not have his partner, founder and president of Amazon next to him. For his part, Bezos found himself forced to reply, ironically, at the curtain, with a tweet: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something … danger, fatal fall!”.

Lauren Sanchez, girlfriend of Jeff Bezos, seems to have taken a real crush on Leonardo Dicaprio. On Twitter, the video that shows a moment taken from a gala evening in Los Angeles, in which the couple meets the Hollywood star, went viral. The presenter and journalist is “bewitched” by him and seems to flirt as if he did not have his partner, founder and president of Amazon next to him. For his part, Bezos found himself forced to reply, ironically, at the curtain, with a tweet: “Leo, come here, I want to show you something … @ LeoDiCaprio”. The entrepreneur accompanies the post with a photo of him that portrays him posing outdoors leaning on a sign with the inscription: “Danger! Steep cliff! Fatal fall!”.

The love story between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez has been Jeff Bezos’ partner for over a year. After divorce from the wife MacKenzie, who with the separation became the fourth richest woman in the world, the founder of Amazon was ready to move on. Their marriage lasted 25 years and they gave birth to a family with four children, then the “scandal”, when the woman’s brother was accused of having sold the evidence of the extramarital affair by Bezos. Shortly thereafter, the couple decided to come out and show themselves in the light of the sun, or rather of the paparazzi, saying goodbye from their $ 150 million home in Bel-Air.

Who is Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend

The new Mrs Bezos is 51 years old and was born in New Mexico. Her face is not new to the American media, because she is a journalist and presenter, actress of US TV. He presented the Good Da La program and the talent show So You Think You Can Dance. In addition, she was among the first Latin-born anchorwomen to lead an information strip on the sports channel Fox and Channel 13. She has a broken marriage to Patrick Whitesell, CEO of the WME agency and one of the agents of the most powerful stars in Hollywood, including Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with whom she had two children.

