Jeff Bezos in Colombia: meeting with Iván Duque – News Technology – Technology

Jeff Bezos, founder and President of the Bezos Earth Fund, and the Vice President of this same foundation, Lauren Sánchez, paid a visit to Colombia on Thursday.

At the meeting, the National Government wanted to take charge of communicating the goal of protecting 30 percent of the terrestrial and marine areas and conserving the biodiversity of the Amazon to generate alliances of this level.

Previously, Duque and Bezos had met on several occasions, one in Washington and another at COP-26 in Glasgow, in 2021.

On this third occasion, Bezos and the members of his delegation paid a visit to the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park together with President Iván Duque, who bet him to give them an experience where the importance of this nature reserve for the planet and the results of the fight against climate change, as well as the work carried out with the communities through Payment for Environmental Services, Green Businesses, Environmental Education and Natural Conservation Contracts.

During the tour, Duque showed some of the conservation interventions and also emphasized the challenges facing the country in these areas.

This, with the aim of explaining that the motivation for the mobilization of resources to the protected areas is given to avoid degradation, destruction, and that peasants can be involved in all the schemes of what is known today as Contracts. of Natural Conservation or as solutions based on nature, which implies that a payment for environmental services can be made to the communities of these areas, explained a statement from the National Government.

According to Iván Duque, Bezos “has been interested in supporting many of the climate action policies and protected areas in our country” and this interest can contribute to the goal of substantially reducing emissions by 2030 and 2050.

On the other hand, Bezos reiterated his commitment to help promote the ambitious goal of the 30×30 strategy, through the Bezos Earth Fund, through financing that focuses on important regions for biodiversity, which have large carbon reserves.

This type of visit to the country aims to give impetus to the initiative ‘The Road to Zero’, to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, the reduction of greenhouse gases to 51% by 2030 and the protection of 30% of marine areas and terrestrial to the year 2022, eight years before what was agreed in the 30×30 global goal.

Why in Chiribiquete Park?

The Park is located in the Colombian Amazon region, specifically in the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, and covers an area of ​​4,268,095 hectares.

Chiribiquete has 960 species of fauna, 82 mammals, 492 birds, 60 reptiles, 57 amphibians, 60 fish, 209 butterflies, and more than 2,000 identified species of flora.

It is the largest protected area in the country and was declared by UNESCO as a natural and cultural heritage of humanity.



Due to its location in the heart of the Colombian Amazon, it is a biological corridor of vital importance for river connectivity and the conservation of the Andes, the Orinoquía and the Amazon.

