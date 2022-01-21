Jeff Bezos invests three billion in Altos Labs, the startup that “extends life” by 50 years- Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

The challenge of the new startup of the Amazon founder, Altos Labs: “cell regeneration” techniques that promise to extend life “up to 50 years”

To fly in space as on vacation, to create and inhabit parallel worlds like Zuckerberg with his “metaverse”, to buy eternal youth and eternal health. The great billionaires, after making almost every feature of them an income, seem to want to override the human condition. The ultimate challenge comes from Jeff Bezos and that’s it of eternal youth. Founder and president of Amazon, he is the second richest man in the world, the first one hundred billionaire – word coined in his honor – never entered a ranking of Forbes and also the first billionaire to fly into orbit (while rival Elon Musk, in turn the founder of a space company and the first richest man in the world, has so far looked at it, perhaps also intending to extend his life, or at least not shorten it). Yesterday Bezos announced a “Qualitative leap” in the management of his startup Altos Labs, which deals with “the fight against aging” and “cell regeneration”.

Altos has belonged to Bezos since September, but yesterday he announced that he had recruited 59-year-old former pharmaceutical supermanager Hal Barron, previously employed by the British multinational GlaxoSmithKline, as executive director. Already this move, alone, would be a signal; but it was accompanied, so yesterday’s announcement, also byinvestment of three billion dollars in the next research and development plans. Who will focus above all on “cellular reprogramming”, a technique already used in the laboratory until now only on single cells, which effectively “rejuvenates”: for some scholars, this is the key to the true possible extension of life expectancy through the defeat of diseases related to aging, such as cancer.

“Living longer in a body that is at its best,” as in pact with Mephistopheles to whom Faust yields his soul in exchange for the eternal duration of a moment of perfect pleasure: this is the aim of Altos, founded by Bezos with other billionaires such as the Russian Yuri Milner, and with the former executive of the National Cancer Institute of the United States Richard Klausner, who will be at the head of the scientific committee. Since September Altos has been conducting a recruitment campaign among the most respected academics, to whom he offers – according to the «Times» – “Footballers’ salaries”. Among them is the biologist Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, who recently predicted that life can be extended by “at least fifty years”; and the Nobel Prize for Medicine Shinya Yamanaka, stem cell luminary (who has renounced his compensation).

Guarantee names that also serve to reassure the many critics of Bezos, who see in this investment in “eternal life” a dystopian drift similar to the one represented, in the most watched film of these weeks which is Don’t Look Up, from the perfidious billionaire who boycott plans to save the earth from a killing comet, but in the meantime promises the richest a “second life” in space cryocapsules. Just like a rich Western luxury, whose life expectancy is already almost a hundred years old, at least initially the progress that Altos will eventually ensure.



On the hunt for eternal youth, after all, the 58-year-old Bezos seems so for a while: the New Year’s photo published on social media shows him by the pool, in jeans and an equally candid smile. clinging to his new partner Lauren Sànchez, who replaced his first wife Scott McKenzie in 2019, in an antidote to middle age already well-tested by generations of the very rich. Sanchez, in turn, is 52 years old and looks maybe half as old. A perfect moment of Faust, to be extended as much as possibleAnd.