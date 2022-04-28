Jeff Bezos knows why Elon Musk bought Twitter

Jeff Bezosformer CEO and founder of Amazon, has dropped what are the reasons why Elon Muskowner of Tesla and SpaceX, has bought twitter. Musk, with a very particular trajectory, has promised changes in the social network. Bezos believes that this purchase has a goal: conquer the asian market. With this acquisition, Twitter will have a greater influence from China on social media, and Bezos hints that Tesla depends on Beijing in many respects (goes FoxNews).

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, who have had a personal and corporate pique for years, think the same as the reporter from New York Times, mike forsythewho also states that all this acquisition is marked by the relationship of Tesla and China. The journalist has argued that the Tesla’s second largest marketafter the United States, is China and that the Chinese battery manufacturers are the main suppliers of the company’s electric vehicles. Both Bezos and Forsythe observed that when China banned Twitter in 2009the Chinese government had almost no influence over the platform, something that could change with the purchase of Musk.

-Tesla’s second-biggest market in 2021 was China (after the US)

-Chinese battery makers are major suppliers for Tesla’s EVs.

-After 2009, when China banned Twitter, the government there had almost no leverage over the platform

-That may have just changed Mike Forsythe 傅才德 (@PekingMike) April 25, 2022

“We’ll see how he plays out. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.” says Bezos. Elon Musk, who has defended that the purchase is given to guarantee freedom of expression, has disbursed more than 44,000 million dollars in this transaction. “The freedom of expression is the basis of a functional democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where important issues for the future of humanity are debated”, explained the founder of SpaceX. The businessman wants to make changes to the social network, guaranteeing the use of open source.

Twitter co-founder and former CEO of the company, Jack Dorsey, wanted to show his support for Elon Musk, considering that the purchase will bring very imaginative and necessary solutions for the evolution of the social network. For example, the idea of ​​the co-founder of the social network is delist the company. “Twitter as a company has always been my only problem and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the advertising model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the right first step“Commented Dorsey, who believes that the company must go public to be a place full of freedom again. “Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is highly trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one,” Dorsey explained. , who thinks that the right path has been taken.

Bezos and Musk: story of a personal and business pique

From Fox They have thrown a poisoned dart at Bezos, claiming that he also has interests in China, their claims being quite hypocritical.. As noted from Reuters, Amazon had decided to bow to the demands of China in order to continue with the company’s business there, seeking to grow in an important but very hermetic market. As they comment in the same medium, About 38% of Amazon’s best-selling brands are based in China. Jeff Bezos, whose predictions are just as crazy as Musk’s, has been in litigation with NASA and SpaceX over future manned missions to the Moon.



