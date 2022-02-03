Jeff Bezos muscled physique thanks to some gambling: that’s what he does

The CEO of Amazon has been physically different for some years now. Thanks to a special training and a diet in which there is no shortage of hazards …

It is a few days ago the news that Jeff BezosMr Amazon, the richest man in the world (if not the first, the second) will invest 3 billion dollars in the start-up Altos Labs, which deals with the fight against aging and cell regeneration. A technique, the latter, which actually appears to rejuvenate cells. If within a few years Amazon couriers will be bringing home the elixir of life, it is too early to say. But one thing is sure: rejuvenation for Bezos is more than a Silicon Valley billionaire habit. It is a real life mission. For some years his own body has become the terrain of a battle against the passing of time. With darting muscles that have permanently erased the vestiges of the nerd of yesteryear …

Jeff Bezos from nerd to bodybuilder – Just search on Google to see the images of Bezos paired yesterday and today: the disheveled and a little sad computer genius versus the billionaire playboy who proudly highlights his biceps and pecs. A very personal vanity fair that hides more than one secret. How does Bezos have such a young face? What prodigious training did his muscles derive from? Where does he find so much energy? What is certain is that at 58, the founder of Amazon, he looks in great shape.

Jeff Bezos: the training of the richest man in the world – To keep fit, Amazon CEO asked Wesley Okerson, Tom Cruise’s personal trainer (and many other celebrities) for help. It turns out on Instagram: Lauren Sanchez, the current partner of the entrepreneur, commented in December on a photo where she and Bezos were paddling in the blue sea of ​​Saint Barth (French Antilles), with “Good Job Wes!“(Great job, Wes). And even if the pt doesn’t utter a word about it, from his bio it turns out that”He is used to working with famous actors and people who have very little time. And he knows how to get quick results“.

Okerson is an advocate of the LIT (low impact training) method, a fitness style that does not involve jumps or bulky weights. But he relies on a combination of strength training and cardio, making extensive use of a rowing machine and fitness bands. This ensures that the training, however intense, does not have a negative impact on the joints, which are often prone to injuries, making it suitable even for an over-fifty year old like Bezos. who knows if this is not the secret of the physical form of the King of e-commerce.

Jeff Bezos’ diet – Collecting a bit of news around, it turns out that Mr Amazon prefers healthy eating. And he never gives up on breakfast: to the point of avoiding morning meetings in order to have time to have a rich breakfast without “ready-made and fatty foods”. What does it eat? He certainly loves to experiment: a few years ago Bezos was seen ordering a Mediterranean octopus breakfast with potatoes, bacon, green garlic yogurt and a poached egg. It’s not all. In 2018, at the annual meeting of the New York Explorers Club, was photographed biting into an iguana. Folly? Far from it. The club offers an extravagant menu (pythons, tarantulas, larvae …) to raise awareness of the damage caused by invasive species and in an attempt to create a food market that takes this into account. The reptile Bezos was feeding on, for instance, was an invasive species: the green iguana, which proliferates in Puerto Rico and southern Florida, causing much damage to crops.

We then know that Bezos loves fish, even raw. Also in 2018, he was spotted at the restaurant The other Coco Loco of Naples, specialized in seafood cuisine. Finally, and as it could not be otherwise, the CEO of Amazon also appreciates vegetarian and sustainable nutrition. And indeed his name is also among the investors of Nature’s Fynda startup specializing in meat produced from plant proteins.

The secret of Jeff Bezos’ dazzling form – But perhaps the real, big, secret of Jeff Bezos’ enviable fitness has nothing to do with training or food. At least not only. But it’s another: taking care of himself and his free time. It is well known, for example, that before the divorce one did not miss a breakfast and dinner with his wife MacKenzie and his children. Healthy habits that he probably has not given up even today that he has a new partner with whom he appears to be very much in love. He who knows if even with her after dinner he gets up and does the dishes. A ritual that Bezos seems particularly fond of. He admitted it himself in an interview: “Yes, I do the dishes after dinner. And I’m pretty sure it’s the sexiest thing I do…”.

