Jeff Bezos remembers his first job at McDonald’s while eating

In 2020, the fast food giant registered 13.6 thousand restaurants in the United States.

The company ranked first, with almost 1,500 units in Europe, France, including Monaco.

Today, McDonald’s is one of the world’s leading fast food chains.

The life of the great entrepreneurs who dominate the most important companies in the world will always attract people’s attention. This is demonstrated by the new publication by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, who recalled his first job at McDonald’s while eating a “Bic Mac”.

It is increasingly common for public figures, especially big businessmen, to share what their first jobs were until they became what they are. Today there are many personalities who revealed their first steps in the working world of McDonald’s, the most famous fast food company in the world.

From celebrities like Mark Hamill, Rachel McAdams, Pink, Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell, Pharrell Williams, Carl Lewis, Among others, they were part of the Golden Arches brand team, which opened its first restaurant in 1955 in the United States. It is now the world’s largest fast food chain and employs 1.9 million people worldwide.

Since its arrival in Mexico in 1985, McDonald’s has become one of the most emblematic fast food chains, as it is an icon, not only for its products, but also for employing Mexicans for the first time. According to company data, McDonald’s Mexico receives more than 200 million consumers a year, making it one of the corporation’s largest markets in Latin America.

Currently, it has more than 500 points of sale between restaurants, dessert centers and McCafé in more than 87 cities of the 31 states of the Republic; Mexico City employs more than 11,500 people.

Jeff Bezos remembers his first job at McDonald’s

Once again, the founder of Amazon, the world’s leading e-commerce company, surprised everyone by recalling his first job at McDonald’s on his Twitter account, while eating at a branch of the brand.

The 58-year-old businessman shared a photo of himself eating a McDonald’s burger and fries.

“My first job. And it’s still the same great burger. Happy Sunday!” Bezos tweeted.

My first job. And still the same great burger. Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/3slx6dHUVa — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) August 28, 2022

Recall that the founder of Amazon worked cooking hamburgers at the fast food giant when he was a high school student.

Bezos is among the richest people in the world, with an estimated fortune of $153.8 billion, according to Forbes. He stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, but still serves as the company’s CEO.

The first time Bezos spoke about his first job at McDonald’s was in Miami, during an interview with Fast Company in 2018.

At the time, the tech executive said his time working on the grill at McDonald’s taught him that customer service was “really hard.”

“I was a cook. They wouldn’t let me get close to customers. This was my teenage stage with acne. They were like, Hmm, why don’t you work in the back? Bezos joked. “One of the great gifts I got from that job is that I can crack eggs with one hand. My favorite shift was Saturday morning. The first thing I would do is take a big bowl and break 300 eggs into it.” “One of the really fun things about working at McDonald’s is being very quick on all of these things. See how many eggs you can crack in a period of time and still not get any shells on them.”he indicated.

Bezos isn’t the only billionaire with an affinity for the fast-food brand, as Warren Buffett has described eating at McDonald’s for breakfast as his commute to his office in Berkshire Hathaway.

This story of the entrepreneur continues to surprise everyone, as it inspires many people to follow their path no matter what comes from below.

