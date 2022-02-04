Jeff Bezos, Rotterdarm bridge will be dismantled to allow his yacht to pass? What do we know

Yes first. Now the maybe. In the middle the no of the citizens of Rotterdam. Dismantle the historic Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, to let Jeff Bezos’ yacht pass or not to authorize the founder and president of Amazon leaving the work exactly where it has been since 1878? The mayor of the Dutch city, Ahmed Aboutaleb, had already given his green light considering that the costs of the removal and subsequent reassembly of the bridge would all be borne by the billionaire. But now, according to what the Frankfurter Allgemeine, he would be rethinking it. After the protest of the inhabitants of Rotterdam, in fact, the same administrators who had given the authorization, now say that the plan has not yet been approved. In fact, the environmental and economic effects of the removal and reconstruction of the central part of the bridge, as well as any damage due to its conservation, still need to be assessed.
The indiscretions
deepening
Orbital Reef, Bezos presents the private space station for tourists
No comments from Amazon or Oceanco, the Dutch custom yacht company building the boat. According to what it publishes Boat International, the one under construction for Bezos is destined to become the largest sailboat in the world: 127 meters in length at a cost of 500 million dollars. It will also surpass the Sea Cloud, a sailing boat built in 1931 and owned by Yacht Portfolio, an investment company based in Malta.
The bridge
deepening
Forbes 400, here are the richest men in the US: Bezos in first place
The bridge, designed by Dutch architect Pieter Joosting, is an institution on the Rotterdam skyline. It has a vertical lift and was the first of its kind in the Netherlands. Severely damaged during a bombing raid in the 1940s, it was one of the first structures to be rebuilt after the Second World War and then restored in 2017.