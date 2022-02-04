Jeff Bezos, Rotterdarm bridge will be dismantled to allow his yacht to pass? What do we know

Yes first. Now the maybe. In the middle the no of the citizens of Rotterdam. Dismantle the historic Koningshaven Bridge, known as De Hef, to let Jeff Bezos’ yacht pass or not to authorize the founder and president of Amazon leaving the work exactly where it has been since 1878? The mayor of the Dutch city, Ahmed Aboutaleb, had already given his green light considering that the costs of the removal and subsequent reassembly of the bridge would all be borne by the billionaire. But now, according to what the Frankfurter Allgemeine, he would be rethinking it. After the protest of the inhabitants of Rotterdam, in fact, the same administrators who had given the authorization, now say that the plan has not yet been approved. In fact, the environmental and economic effects of the removal and reconstruction of the central part of the bridge, as well as any damage due to its conservation, still need to be assessed.