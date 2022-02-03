Jeff Bezos, the Netherlands will dismantle a bridge to allow his mega yacht (in Rotterdam) to pass – Corriere.it

Jeff Bezos and his superyacht, it seems, are worth more than a historic bridge. In the city ​​of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Koningshavenbrug – also known as De Hef – will be partially disassembled to allow passage to the boat of the billionaire entrepreneur and founder of Amazon. The local government has stated that the request came from Oceanco, the shipping company that is building Bezos’ yacht in Alblasserdameast of the city: temporarily removing the central part of the bridge is the only way to allow the big yacht to reach the sea.

The history of the bridge

The De Hef bridge was opened in 1927 for connecting Rotterdam to Breda via the railway line and was partially rebuilt in 1940, following a bombing by the Nazis during the Second World War. The passage is allowed for boats up to 40 meters high and, even if it is no longer used, since 1993 it has been considered a historical monument and symbol of the city. The municipality commented on the decision to dismantle a part, albeit temporarily, speaking of a pragmatic choice, also motivated by the impossibility of opening a passage through a drawbridge. But the news brought with it a series of controversies in the Netherlands. The only alternative – the administrators say – remove the central part.



