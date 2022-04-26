Jeff Bezos ‘trolled’ Elon Musk right after Twitter buyout

Related news

The night of April 25 was historic on the Internet. Elon Musk took over Twitter for $44 billion making good on his threat to buy the entire social network. This Monday an agreement was closed by which one of the most important social networks in Spain and the rest of the world would pass into the hands of the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon. And obviously, this has generated all kinds of reactions, including that of another tycoon: Jeff Bezos.

The founder of Amazon and the aerospace firm Blue Origin (which rivals SpaceX, among others) has spoken before the news. More specifically, in the face of the message that Elon Musk launched just before it became official that the businessman was buying Twitter, in which he said that he hoped that his “worst critics” would remain on Twitter “because that is what freedom of expression means.”

At the height of the news, Jeff Bezos wanted to launch a message, quoting a journalist from the New York Times which pointed to Tesla’s business interests in China, hinting that the Chinese government could have some influence over Twitter through Musk. “Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of influence over the town square?” Bezos said.

Bezos strikes back

Bezos, quoting the journalist, began his personal thread questioning Musk’s purchase. The first tweet was the most relevant, and the one already mentioned. In it, he slipped the idea not only that the Chinese government could have a presence in control of Twitter, but that the fact that a single billionaire owned the platform could open the door to other external actors.

Bezos continues his thread. “My own answer to this question is probably no. The most likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship on Twitter.” He also assures that Musk “is extremely good at handling this type of complexity.” There have been few who have considered these words of Bezos as a ‘trolling’ in the face of Musk’s insistence on the mantra of freedom of expression.

My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

And it is that there are not a few who question Musk’s words regarding freedom of expression, coming to shuffle the idea that it arrives to bring back Donald Trump’s account. Musk has already been critical of these measures in the past, always alluding to the aforementioned freedom of expression. By launching a tweet with such a sensitive message, Bezos is sifting through this premise. Be that as it may, everything that surrounds Musk’s steps after this purchase is a total unknown.

