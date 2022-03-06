Jeff Bezos visited Colombia with Lauren Sánchez, who is she? – People – Culture

Last March 3 businessman Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, were in Colombia. The couple visited the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park together with President Iván Duque and the first lady, María Juliana Ruíz.

According to the president, the owner of Amazon “has been interested in supporting many of the climate action and protected area policies in our country“.

What was Jeff Bezos doing in Colombia? According to Duque, the billionaire would have visited the region in order to learn about the progress that the nation has made in terms of the environment. and future projects that seek to reduce CO2 emissions by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2050.

Ivan Duque and Jeff Bezos, in Colombia

After the couple’s visit, many have wondered who Lauren Sánchez is, the American of Latin origin who has been in a romantic relationship with Jeff Bezos since 2019.

(Also read: Lina Tejeiro’s mother had a serious accident: “I’m alive by a miracle”).

It should be remembered that both Sánchez and Bezos are divorced. The tycoon separated from MacKenzie Scott in 2019, while his girlfriend broke up with Tony González, a former American football player, in 2001, with whom he had a son.

Presenter, actress and helicopter pilot

Born on December 19, 1969, in the city of Albuquerque (United States), Lauren Wendy Sánchez is a journalist who began working as a presenter of news and reporter of the channel ‘Ktvk-TV’, of the city of Phoenix (Arizona).

Lauren on fox news 1_6_11 Lauren Sánchez working at ‘Fox News’ in the sports section.

In 2005, Sánchez hosted the popular dance show ‘So you think you can dance’ on the ‘Fox’ network.

Thanks to this, she had the opportunity to make small cameos in movies, embodying the roles of a reporter or news presenter. She participated in feature films such as ‘The day after tomorrow’ (2004), ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005) and ‘A place to dream’ (2011).

(Of interest: Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s partner, expresses her support for the reggaeton player).

He then went back to work for the ‘Fox’ channel, on the morning show ‘Good day L.A’, for which he won an Emmy Award in 2011.

Lauren Sanchez SYTYCD So You Think You Can Dance Lauren participating in the reality show ‘Sou you think you can dance’

Sánchez is also a helicopter pilot and has an aerial filming company (Black Ops Aviation), which he founded in 2016.

(Also: Jeff Bezos: Twelve Questions for Project Success).

Extra’ Alum Lauren Sanchez Gives Life Update – What’s She Doing Nowadays? Lauren Sánchez talking about her company.

Currently, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have a fairly media relationship.

For Sánchez’s 50th birthday (in 2019), The American tycoon held a party attended by celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Thimothée Chamalet.

(Read on: Things You’ll Regret at Age 80, According to Jeff Bezos.)

International media assure that Bezos has become a more “sociable” man and with a more modern style since he met Sánchez, who currently serves as vice president of the Bezos Earth Fund.

More news

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos: the books to learn about leadership

Melinda Gates on divorce with Bill Gates: ‘It just wasn’t healthy’

The most in-demand careers and professions in the future, according to Bill Gates

Trends WEATHER