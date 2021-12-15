Jeff Bezos wants to live forever, here is his idea to cure aging

What’s the point of being the richest man in the world when your life will only last another 30 years at the most? Jeff Bezos must have wondered before making a monstrous investment in Altos Labs, the new start-up that rejuvenates cells in the laboratory and deals with biological reprogramming.

This company was founded by billionaire entrepreneur and technology investor Yuri Milner who chose scientist Richard Klausner, former director of the National Cancer Institute of the United States, as CEO.

Drew AngererGetty Images

Biological reprogramming is a technique discovered in 2006 by scientist Shinya Yamanaka (who will join Altos Labs). He made cells “pluripotent”, discovering that any cell can become any cell. In this sense he was able to work on cellular reprogramming, experimenting on mice and hoping one day to bring it to humans.

In reality, the contraindications of this technique and the currently insuperable limits of humans are a reality to be reckoned with, but many billionaires are investing in research on this issue. Bezos is certainly one of them.

In one of his letters to Amazon shareholders he said: “Avoiding death is something you have to work on … If living things don’t actively work to prevent it, they would eventually merge with their surroundings and cease to exist as autonomous beings. . This is what happens when they die. ”

