Jeff Bezos’ yacht is so large that a historic bridge has to be dismantled to make it pass

Jeff Bezos certainly not known for his opulence. Indeed, it is often said that the ex-CEO of Amazon led a frugal life, especially considering the enormous amount of money he has (he was also the richest man in the world). Its last property, however, certainly cannot be called frugal: it is one yacht of almost 130 meters that it will not be able to go out to sea unless part of a historic bridge is removed.

The news leaked online through Dutch broadcaster Rijnmond, who wrote that the yacht currently under construction in the city of Alblasserdam, in the Netherlands. Once finished he will have to cross Rotterdam to reach the ocean and thus its new owner. First, however, there is a not insignificant problem to be addressed.

Bezos’ yacht is so large that part of a deck has to be removed for delivery

The Bezos megayacht has in fact three masts and the height of the De Hef bridge (approximately 40 meters) in the Koningshaven harbor may not be sufficient to allow the boat to pass safely. It is a centuries-old bridge which has become an important monument for the city but which is no longer used as a railway crossing. In 2017 it was renovated and refitted, with the city promising it would never be dismantled.

Rotterdam however is reviewing its plans, albeit temporarily, and is thinking of remove the central part of De Hef to allow the passage of the yacht. According to reports from Frances van Heijst – spokesman for the municipality of Rotterdam – to the Washington Post, the cost of the operation will be fully borne by the builder Oceanco (and Bezos) and will not fall on the citizens.

But what do we know about Jeff Bezos’ megayacht?

The first details were leaked through Brad Stone’s book Amazon Unbound: known as Y721, it is a $ 500 million custom yacht that wants to position itself as “one of the best sailing yachts” in the world. Bezos’ current estimated assets are approximately $ 176 billion, and this has enabled him to commission the company to also commission a second “support” yacht that will include a helipad. Some photos of the still unfinished boat, featuring a black hull and multiple decks, have also been posted on the web as it exits a shipyard in Zwijndrecht, the Netherlands. According to the information currently available, the project will be completed in 2022, and that of Bezos will become the largest sailing yacht in the world.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!