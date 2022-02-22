Jeff Dahn and Tesla’s million-mile battery goes beyond electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electrics

Canadian scientist Jeff Dahn’s research team continues to work on developing a battery capable of withstanding a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) without being penalized by the degradation of its chemistry. That means that it is capable of withstanding thousands of charge and discharge cycles, an amount much higher than what the automobile industry has set as the lower limit to be used in electric vehicles. The Tesla collaborator explained in an online conference that the purpose of achieving this useful life is to be able to use these batteries in V2G (vehicle to grid) networks.

Jeff Dahn is one of the most recognized researchers in the field of batteries. He is a pioneer in the development of lithium ion cells as he has worked on them almost since they were invented. Among his contributions is having increased the life cycle of the cells, which was a turning point for the beginning of its commercialization. In 2016 he partnered with Tesla, which has been in charge of financing several of his investigations. For years, his team at Dalhousie University has continued to work on the development of the batteries that are now mounted in the Californian manufacturer’s electric cars. In recent years, his work has resulted in the presentation of various technology patents of Tesla that could lead to achieving a battery cell that allows autonomy of up to one million miles (1.6 million kilometers).

In October 2020, the Canadian physicist presented the partial results of his work, assuring that after the tests carried out with the battery cells he developed more than three years ago, their duration goes well beyond one million miles. It is possible to reach 10,000 charge and discharge cycleswhich will allow a useful life of more than two million miles, that is to say 3.2 million kilometers. In addition, tests show that when the batteries discharge between 25 and 50 percent of their capacity, which is a use that could be considered typical for daily trips, degradation is practically nil.

Dahn also touched on these results during his appearance at the ‘Twaice Vision’ battery software conference, which was organized by Munich-based battery analysis specialist Twaice. There he explained that the real purpose of this battery It is not that an electric car travels with it that number of kilometers but that can be used in V2G networkswhich modifies some of your previous statements in which you had mentioned as a possible field of application for these batteries electric and autonomous taxis that required extremely high mileage.

Jeff Dahn has been working with Tesla since 2016.

“We have to do without fossil fuels,” Dahn said during his presentation. “It is cheaper to install solar panels and wind power than to burn coal. However, energy production is not constant, so we need large-scale energy storage.”

V2G networks solve the problem of scarce energy storage

Cars remain stationary for most of the day, making it easy to recharge. Bidirectional recharging allows that when an electric car is recharging, the energy flows both from the electrical network to the car and from the car to the network. In this way, a double function is achieved, since in addition to increasing the use of renewable energies, a reduction in electricity costs is achieved thanks to the possibility offered by the energy storage in batteries. Through V2G systems, electric cars have great potential as drivers of the energy transition, since they are capable of absorbing the generation peaks of the system.

Taking into account installations around the world, from 2020 battery production will multiply, reaching a fivefold increase in 2030. The vast majority of the announced and already planned battery cell production capacity will be used in all types of electric vehicles; bicycles, electric cars, buses and trucks. “Growth will be driven more by mobility applications than by energy storage,” says Dahn.

Therefore, in order to store the amounts of energy needed by the network and cover the demand V2G application development required. According to Dahn, this strategy will be “inevitable”. With bi-directional charging, the electric car’s built-in storage capacity can be used to perform networking tasks as most of them are parked for a long number of hours each day.

According to the researcher, the cells must be suitable for this task. “A battery designed to withstand 800 charge and discharge cycles may be enough to support its use in any electric vehicle on the market, whatever its application, but it is not useful for V2G network services.” In these cases, Dahn calculates that they are necessary 400 cycles each year so that a battery can correctly fulfill its use as energy storage in the network. “With 10,000 cycles, such a battery cell will last 25 years, which also matches the lifespan of solar panels and wind turbines,” says the researcher.

To achieve such resistance to cycling, the Dahn research team works with additives that it adds to the electrolyte. In conventional cells, the electrolyte reacts with the electrode materials over time, whereby a thin layer of reaction products is deposited on the anode and cathode surfaces. Since many of these reaction products contain lithium, they continue to allow lithium ion transport, but the “solid electrolyte interface” film ensures reduced ion transport. As the cell ages, the usable capacity decreases.

Reactive electrolyte additives are intended for reduce reaction with electrode material and, therefore, the formation of this film. “Using these additives, with just a few percent by weight of mix, you can significantly extend the life of lithium-ion batteries,” says Dahn.

In October 2020, Jeff Dahn presented the battery cells with which it is possible to achieve 10,000 charge and discharge cycles with little degradation.

The battery that Dahn develops for V2G networks

Dahn’s team is working with a cell NCM 532 (50% nickel, 30% manganese, and 20% cobalt) with a graphite anode. These cells are purchased dry, ie without electrolyte, from a Chinese supplier. The electrolyte is then mixed with the additives in the laboratory. “Finding the ideal mix of additives is a big challenge and we spend a lot of time in the lab,” says Dahn. Over several years, a combination of materials was developed that maintains 90% percent of its original capacity after 12,000 cycles at room temperature.

Such durability is currently only possible in the laboratory, and even then only at low charge and discharge powers. This cell was charged and discharged at 1C. At up to 3C, durability is still above average, but not as high. However, 1C operation is important for vehicle-to-grid applications when the car is charged or discharged at low power. Because fast charging damages these long-lasting batteries, as it does with conventional ones.

At the conclusion of his ‘Twaice Vision’ lecture, Dahn warned about the different challenges that these batteries carry with respect to those that are implemented in electric cars. If the cell chemistry is so durable, other components like the case, module hardware, or battery management system will be the first to fail. “We already had a case in our lab where the charging equipment failed and we had to move the cell to a new environment,” says Dahn.