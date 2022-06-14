Jeff Hardy is arrested drunk in Florida; in doubt for TripleMania

Midtime Editorial

Yet another scandal and problem outside the ring for Jeff Hardywho this Monday was arrested in Florida, United States, for driving without a license, under the influence of substances and testing positive for alcoholthis just a few weeks after he was defined with “erratic behavior” during a function of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a company that he barely joined in March.

US media information indicates that jail records from Volusia County, Florida show that Hardy was booked into jail at 12:45 a.m. this Monday with the following charges: driving with the license canceled / suspended / revoked, violation of the restrictions imposed on the driver’s license and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The nicknamed Charismatic Enigma, who built much of his successful career in WWE, was imprisoned under a $3,500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear before a judge for his first hearing this Tuesday, June 14. is the third time in 10 years Jeff is arrested for crimes related to substance abuse behind the wheel.

As far as your future work with AEW concerned, the company could take some drastic measure because this week I had to compete in a fight Triple Threat for the Couples Championship with his brother Matt Hardy against Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

Jeff Hardy tripled permitted level of alcohol

Marc Raimondi, journalist from ESPNpublished more details about the incident on social networks, where he states that Jeff Hardy tripled the allowable blood alcohol level in the state of Florida at the time he was arrested. Besides, he was unable to perform physical tests that the authorities requested at the time of the arrest.

“According to the Florida Highway Patrol report on the jeff hardy arresta white car was seen ‘swerving’ and ‘going off’ the avenue Monday around 12:30 a.m. When the officer made a traffic stop and approached Hardy, the fighter appeared ‘to be in a stupor and confused. ‘ according to the report,” Raimondi wrote on Twitter.

Per the Florida Highway Patrol arrest report on Jeff Hardy, a white car was seen “swerving” and “running off” the roadway Monday around 12:30 am When the officer made a traffic stop and engaged Hardy, the wrestler seemed “to be in a stupor and confused,” per the report. —Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 13, 2022

What will happen to Jeff Hardy in TripleManía?

Let us remember that the TripleMania XXX had as one of its stellar events for the show in Tijuana next Saturday, June 18, the presence of the Hardy Boyz vs. Dralistic and Dragon Lee, but this presentation could be put at risk with the recent arrest of Jeff Hardy. At the moment there is no official information from AAA, who keep him on the official poster of the billboard.

