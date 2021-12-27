Jeff Jarrett compares him to Michael Jordan

In home WWE there are so many great athletes who have remained in history, and who have helped the company to reach current levels of fame.

One of the most loved is certainly The Rock (rumored by many as a probable federation buyer of Vince McMahon), and for that matter Jeff Jarrett compared him to one of the greatest sports icons in the world, Michael Jordan.

The Rock and Michael Jordan: the comparison

Jeff Jarrett spoke about The Rock in an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, where he compared the WWE icon to one of the greatest players in the history ofNBA and world basketball, Michael Jordan.

The six-time Intercontinental Champion spoke of Dwayne Johnson’s incredible career progress, noting how he can continue to be successful in a similar way to Jordan:

“How can you disparage Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? The biggest attraction at the box office. Michael Jordan is making more money on his shoes today than when he retired. So basketball is a huge platform and its legendary stories are all that goes with it… One day, we might be talking about President Johnson instead of “The Rock.”

