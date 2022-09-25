Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer join the MCU in the Fantastic Four project.

One of the favorite teams Marvel: Fantastic Four, has had a difficult path on the big screen. From 1994 to 2015, she has worked on three adaptations of the fantastic team; however, none have been fully accepted by comic book fans.

In 2005, one of the best accepted adaptations came out (it does not mean that it was entirely good) by critics entitled: The Fantastic Four directed by Tim Story and starring Ioan Gruffudd (Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Chris Evans (Johnny Storm / Human Torch), Michael Chicklis (Ben Grimm / The Thing) and Julian McMahon (Victor Von Doom / Doctor Doom).

This production team was well received for what featured a sequel a couple years later, entitled Fantastic Four and the Silver Surferbut with the arrival of this tape, the reviews dropped enough to leave them off the big screen.

Finally, the last adaptation that was made in 2015 was a bit of the same, despite counting the great cast of Miles Teller as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm/The Thing; this had one of the worst receptions in superhero movies.

It is due to these disasters that it does not seem so difficult to expect something much better in the new adaptation that is planned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let us remember that in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) we had one of the most anticipated cameos, and that caused a lot of emotion in the public when John Krasinski appeared as Reed Richards.

Without a doubt, that appearance raised spirits in the hope of seeing the fantastic team again on screen. In addition to your confirmation at the event D23this month, where Kevin Feige confirmed that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four.

Now, thanks to an exclusive, we know that the film’s writers will be Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Despite not yet knowing a plot about the film, it seems that the project is in good hands, the same ones that have worked on Disaster Wedding, and the comedy of Rebel Wilson K-Pop: Lost in America which is under development.

Fantastic Four has a release date of November 8, 2024 which will give Start of Phase 6 UCM. Despite not having more information about it, John Krasinski is expected to continue with the role. @worldwide