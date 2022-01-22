Jeff Minter thinks that the industry uses increasingly fraudulent methods to milk gamers – Nerd4.life

The great Jeff Minter has lashed out at some trends in the modern video game industry in some of his posts on Twitter. According to the historian English developer, the industry uses increasingly fraudulent methods for milking money to gamers and is no longer proud of her works.

“When I create a game I know it’s for a small niche of people, who want something that makes them feel a certain way thanks to its visual and gameplay loops. I spend weeks, months cleaning up the shit I make to make me and the people I like it happy.

Ultimately my hope is that there are enough people to give me a few pounds for that experience and I don’t ask them for more money until I have something new to give them: no subscriptions, no ads or other similar junk.

That’s all I really want, which is to do my best to make some people happy and not lose their souls.

It breaks my heart to see the video game industry adopt more and more Byzantine and scam strategies, designed to milk as many people as possible money.

Where is the love? Where is the pride in knowing that your work has brought true joy to some people?“

Minter therefore does not only make it an economic issue, but also of the relationship between developers and people. In fact, it is one of the few historical names that has always remained consistent with itself and, although now marginalized by the big industry and gamers, continues to produce the games it likes, such as Moose Life or Tempest 4000.