Jefferson Farfán prevented Jazmín Pinedo from knowing the ‘bunker’ located in his house | Magaly Medina | entertainment

Jazmín Pinedo has been in the eye of the storm in recent days after presenting the interview that allowed her to see the house of Jefferson Farfán. On this occasion, the presenter received harsh comments from Magaly Medina, who considered that the influencer lost a great opportunity to learn more about the personal life of the Peruvian national team striker.

Although the new host of America responded strongly to the ‘Urraca’, her program “More shows” showed a new excerpt from what was this tour of the home of the so-called ’10 de la calle’.

As had already been seen, the belongings and luxurious clothes that the striker has left “Chinita” surprised when she learned of their high economic value.

Jefferson prevented Jasmine from knowing the ‘bunker’

During this tour, Jazmín Pinedo stated that she had a mission: to visit the famous ‘bunker’ located in the house of Jefferson Farfan. Apparently, the driver would have found it.

When she was about to enter together with her cameraman, the Peruvian selected took her by the hand and took her to another area of ​​her home.

Jazmín Pinedo asks to stop confrontation with Magaly

In the latest edition of his program, Jasmine Pinedo He spoke again about the attacks received by Magaly Medina. In that sense, she clarified that hers is something personal’. The former reality girl asked to stop this confrontation by assuring that if she receives respect, she will return the same.

Jazmín Pinedo and Magaly Medina have been holding a strong media confrontation. Photo: Capture America TV/ATV

“The only thing that happens is that he sees a young woman demanding respect. If you respect me, you will get the same. The only thing this person demands of you is respect. I have not attacked it, I do not want to destroy it. I gave him some of that medicine you give out daily. Respect to be respected, ”she indicated.

What is the ‘bunker’ of Jefferson Farfán?

It was always said that inside the house of Jefferson Farfán there was a place where the striker had his parties like that time when videos of his birthday celebration were leaked.

Jefferson Farfán celebrated his 37 years with his relatives. Photo: Capture/Twitter

This space located in the home of the current Alianza Lima player has never been publicly presented, but there are rumors that would confirm its existence and Jazmín Pinedo’s latest interview reinforces this information.

Jefferson Farfán revealed that Jazmín Pinedo is his platonic love

After Magaly Medina described Jazmín Pinedo as a “gift” for the way in which she interviewed Jefferson Farfán, the soccer player ignored the controversial statements and rather made a statement in the middle of the conversation he had with the ‘Chinita ‘.

It turns out that the ‘Foquita’ Farfán considers Jazmín Pinedo his platonic love. “Generous, nice and kind person. He always treats me amazing. A nice person”, commented the striker. In addition, he also signed a national team shirt for her where he captures the love he feels for her.

Jazmín Pinedo decided not to respond to Magaly Medina

After three days of harsh comments between Jazmín Pinedo and Magaly Medina, the host of “More shows” decided not to respond to “Urraca” anymore. During the América TV space this Wednesday, June 22, the former reality girl was calmer and her partner “Choca” Mandros assured that the block has gone through tense moments, but these are in the past. “No, not anymore,” said the model.