Jeffery Deaver, thriller master: from the new book to friendship with Giorgio Faletti

Lincoln Rhyme and Amelia Sachs struggling with a psychopath who has taken the sleep of the inhabitants of Manhattan: this is the plot of The night visitor, the new the new thriller by Jeffery Deaver. The American author thus returns to the bookstore with one new survey for his two cult characters: the detective Lincoln Rhyme and the policewoman Amelia Sachs, former protagonists of the longseller – and famous film with Denzel Washington And Angelina Jolie – The Bone Collector.

In Milan to promote the book, he also went to Bookcity, the American writer came to visit us at Deejay calls Italy.

In Linus’ interview with Nicola, in addition to presenting the new book, Jeffery Deaver talked about his beginnings “I was a lawyer now I have been writing for 35 years”, of detective stories, of his most popular characters (from John Pellam to Lincoln Rhyme ) and finally remembered his dear Italian friend Giorgio Faletti.

From John Pellam to Lincoln Rhyme: the characters of Jeffery Deaver

Jeffery Deaver remembers his friend Giorgio Faletti: “He always made me feel at home”

The books of Jeffery Deaver, the author of “The Bone Collector”

Jeffery Deaver, 71, was born in Chicago on May 6, 1950. He is the author of numerous novels, published in more than 150 countries, which have consecrated him thriller master. Worldwide success came with The Bone Collector (2002), the first book in the series starring Lincoln Rhyme, from which the homonymous film with Denzel Washington And Angelina Jolie. All his books are published in Italy by Rizzoli. Among the most recent, God’s cut (2018), The game of never (2019), The elected (2020) and Imperfect truths (2020).

The night visitor, what Jeffery Deaver’s new book is about

Fear can turn waking up into the worst of nightmares. This is the kind of anguish that the psychopath who has deprived the inhabitants of Manhattan feeds on. Slip into the apartments in the middle of the night, move some objects, watch the victim sleep. Then it goes away. The signs of its passage are almost imperceptible: no physical violence, only slight tampering with the space with which it appropriates the intimacy of others, upsetting it.

He calls himself the Blacksmith, and is capable of breaking any lock. For him, breaking in is an art and a reason for living. An obsession in the service of a perverse game that the New York police cannot decipher. And to dive into the mixed depths of madness of a criminal mind, once again, there is no one like Lincoln Rhyme, called to investigate together with Amelia Sachs, wife and inseparable colleague. But the investigation comes to a halt when Rhyme, indicted for mistakes in a previous case, is released from office with immediate effect. It will take a lot more, however, to keep the best criminologist out of action.

The night visitor is a thriller with a perfect mechanism, an uninterrupted sequence of twists and plot changes, a surgical and dazzling narration of the abysses of the human soul with which Deaver reconfirms all his genius.

