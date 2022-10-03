Jeffrey Dahmer and other psychopaths you can see on the platform

The true crime is more fashionable than ever. It is a reality that in recent years this genre has emerged from the shadows to become king. Stories to keep you awake at night that, chapter after chapter, take over the small screen revealing the twisted minds of murderers who one bad day marked history in the worst possible way. Already Ryan Murphywho knows very well what to do (and also how to do it Evan Peters), it only took 10 episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storybased on the real case of The Milwaukee Butcherto hypnotize the viewer and position the series as one of the most watched in Netflix in the last year.

But on this platform, Dahmer isn’t the only psychopath keeping us awake. Ted Bundy, Billy Milligan either John Wayne Gacyamong many others, along with some time jumps, the uncovering of a rotten system, a lot (a lot) of blood and a good macabre story have already become the perfect gear that has made Netflix a real factory of serial killers. Next, we collect from this platform 8 titles about psychopaths that will keep you with your eyes wide open.

Making A Murderer

A docuseries that was able to put justice in check is always well received. Making A Murderershot over 13 years in two seasons and 20 episodes, is another gem that Netflix gives away within its extensive catalog of true crimeand tells the story of Steve Averyimprisoned for 18 years for a rape of which he was later proven innocent, and brendan dassey, his nephew. A true case about two men accused of a crime they may not have committed.

Extremely cruel, evil and wicked

a mature Zack Efron here he puts himself in the shoes of the charismatic ‘handsome boy’ who is not as innocent as he seems to play Ted Bundy, one of the murderers who had the greatest impact on American society in the 70s. The film, based on the autobiography of the bundy Woman, Elizabeth KendallLily Collins, narrates as a chronicle the homicides committed by him, and that he ended up confessing after more than a decade denying them. A story that completely dismantles prejudices and appearances.

Sons of Sam: A Descent into Hell

in 1977 david berkowitzknown as the son of sam, murdered six people just because his neighbor’s dog told him to. Yes. But this docuseries doesn’t talk about that. He decides to go further. This is the story of an obsession, that of the journalist Maury Terry and his firm conviction that Berkowitz was not an isolated case, but part of a whole linked to a satanic sect that even went back to the case of Charles Manson. Almost nothing.

The Yorkshire Ripper

United Kingdom, 1970s, and more than a dozen prostitutes murdered in the English underworld. With little more information, and for four episodes of the series, we see projected on the screen the crude portrait of some chilling events and the course of an investigation where the police had to face, with great difficulty, a serial killer almost impossible to identify, and much less to locate.

Night stalker: on the hunt for a serial killer

Maybe the name of Richard Ramirez It is not at all flashy and goes unnoticed in the list headed by many others in the media and on television, but its history, being one of the darkest in the United States, precedes it. In this series, with four episodes of 45 minutes each, Netflix takes us to Los Angeles in the 80s, where a real nightmare was experienced due to the murders and sexual assaults committed by a psychopath nicknamed Night Stalker.

The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

In the eyes of their neighbors, John Wayne Gacy he was an exemplary man, with a future in politics and, occasionally, he was also pogo, a nice clown at children’s parties. But when no one was looking, Gacy transformed into a monster that killed 33 young people whom he buried under his house. In this documentary series we see how his life unfolds through unpublished audio interviews.

The snake

Through a non-linear story, the case of serial killer Charles Sobhraj is presented who, in the 70s, and for a long time, managed to elude the authorities thanks to his charisma and intelligence. Tahar Raheem (The Mauritanian, 2021) becomes over eight episodes this tourist devourer of the “hippy route” of South Asia (and will make us think twice about traveling as a backpacker). No, not all crimes occur in the United States.

Monsters Within: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

A serial rapist who claimed to have 24 different personalities shocked and divided American society in the late 1970s between those who believed it and those who didn’t. He was William “Billy” Milligan, a young man from Columbus with a rather turbulent childhood who, simultaneously, could also become a Yugoslav communist, an eight-year-old boy and a poet. During four chapters, this documentary series portrays the case of the first person to be tried with a diagnosis of “dissociative identity disorder” and the legal odyssey that this entailed.

