Jeffrey Dahmer, the “Milwaukee Monster” and other series of serial killers – El Sol de Tampico

Do you know who Jeffrey Dahmer is? or the butcher from Milwaukee? He was a serial killer captured in 1991 whose story reached Netflixwhich already tops the list of the most watched in streaming.

Some followers of legendary legends learned of the history of Dahmer through the two episodes they shared two years ago. However, the history of cannibal man to which 17 homicides of African-American, migrant and gay men are attributed; the power of Netflix has practically brought it back to life.

“He makes a disturbing but very precise portrait of the murderer, not only does he play the madman but he makes a portrait very close to reality, although he tells us about the Dahmer series from his childhood until when he already had fans in prison because people … there are everywhere, the series is not made to empathize with him”, He gave his opinion from his TikTok account @ibarrechejavier.

He stressed that the series has an approach that not only narrates the murderer, but also shows the ineptitude of the police.

“He is not a victim of circumstances but of understanding how people can become a monsterwe see his childhood traumas, we see him going out of his way and then, then our empathy is taken away…”, added

What are the other series of serial killers?

The catalog of Netflix is broad here we show you some suggestions that they could see if you like the theme.

Ted Bundy: about this “attractive” assassin this platform offers you at least 3 productions.

-The first is about the conversations that a writer had with the real Ted Bundy, it is very interesting the way in which “got” Let this man narrate his crimes.

-The second is the movieTed Bundy: sleeping with the enemy” presented in 2019, here, with Zac Efron as the protagonist, the social debate was whether it was romanticized with history.

-The third and the most recommended is the movie “Ted Bundy: The Final Confession”, this 2022 film is raw, real and offers a moment where, finally, the murderer hears the words he deserves.

Gacy the clown: This documentary series tells, without delay and with witnesses, the story of Gacy, a murderer who killed dozens of men and teenage boys, and then buried them in his home.

The most disturbing thing about the case is that Gacy was a respected member of his community and even dressed up as a clown for parties and children’s events and that is why it is said that he was the inspiration for Pennywise in It.

mindhunter: For lovers of serial killer series, this David Fincher production is the jewel in the crown, as it tells the true story of FBI agents, Holden Ford and Bill Tench along with Wendy, in the midst of good moody photography. Carr, who conducted the first psychological profiles to catch serial killers.

In addition, it allows to know the history of the real murderers as Charles Manson, ed kemper, tex watsonwhich for decades frightened the USA and that they are also excellently represented by good actors.

the alienist: with the performances of Dakota Fanning, Daniel Bruhul Y Luke Evanswe take a trip to the past, to New York of the 19th century, where through an incipient psychological analysis they seek to catch a child murderer.

The setting, as well as the photography, coincide with the level of the performances and the always well-maintained tension of the history.

