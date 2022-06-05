Jeffrey Dean Morgan advances details of the new series of The Walking Dead with Negan

This year will be important for fans of The Walking Deadsince with the arrival of the third part of the season 11, the series says goodbye. The story that began back in 2010 will remain in operation thanks to spin-offswhether they are the existing ones like Fear the Walking or the ones that are on the way, like Isle of the Deadthe story that will have deny of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Maggie of Lauren Cohan.

In TWD This duo started in the worst way, since deny was in charge of ending the life of the great love of Maggie, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yun). Throughout history, the relationship reached higher and higher peaks of tension. In any case, the different events that these survivors saw led Negan and Maggie to lay down their weapons in order to stay alive and protect the few people left around them.

It’s known that Isle of the Dead will have his action in manhattan and its history will spread throughout six episodes. Ahead of its premiere in 2023, AMC began the search for the stars for the new characters. The first chosen of the new cast is Gaius Charles (Alice). This actor will play the role of Isaac, a man seeking to protect his wife and son, while having to deal with a traumatic event from the past. The rest of the details remain secret.

Recently Jeffrey Dean Morgan was replying to tweets. In one of those answers, the actor commented that the scripts for the season have already been written and that both he and Lauren were able to read them. Jeffrey highlights that the spin-off will take care of “blow mind” from the fans.

Morgan didn’t elaborate, but what he said is more than enough for fans to know that a good product is coming.

For now AMC He has not commented on when the filming of the series will begin, but if the scripts are already finished and a large part of the cast returns, it is likely that in not long the zombies will return to the film set.

