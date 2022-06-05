Entertainment

Jeffrey Dean Morgan advances details of the new series of The Walking Dead with Negan

This year will be important for fans of The Walking Deadsince with the arrival of the third part of the season 11, the series says goodbye. The story that began back in 2010 will remain in operation thanks to spin-offswhether they are the existing ones like Fear the Walking or the ones that are on the way, like Isle of the Deadthe story that will have deny of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Maggie of Lauren Cohan.

In TWD This duo started in the worst way, since deny was in charge of ending the life of the great love of Maggie, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yun). Throughout history, the relationship reached higher and higher peaks of tension. In any case, the different events that these survivors saw led Negan and Maggie to lay down their weapons in order to stay alive and protect the few people left around them.

