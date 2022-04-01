Jeffrey Dean Morgan also does not understand why The Walking Dead has ‘spoiled’ the end of Negan in season 11

MADRID, 17 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The Walking Dead will end with its 11th season, but Negan’s story will continue thanks to a spin-off that will co-star alongside Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The announcement of this new series seems to have revealed the villain’s fate ahead of time, a spoiler that has shocked even the character himself. Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“Now that we’ve announced there’s going to be a spin-off, I guess we don’t need to die.” the actor said on The Rich Eisen Show. “Spoiler alert, folks.Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced it already. It was a shock to me“, he admitted.

The interpreter also expressed that at first he felt confused, since he had received “orders not to say anything about the ending, but also to keep talking about the spin-off.”

Isle Of The Dead is the title of the spin-off. “The series will follow the two characters traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The city in ruins is full of zombies and inhabitants that have made New York City a world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror, “advance Variety. Eli Jorne will be producer and showrunner of the new series of The Walking Dead, whose first season will consist of six chapters.

“Walkers in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but Fifth Avenue, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty? The largest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing. get ready, friends, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the universe The Walking Dead“he declared Jeffrey Dean Morgan it’s a statement.