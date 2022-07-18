Jeffrey Dean Morgan announces the start of ‘Isle of the Dead’, the spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’

Months after the end of filming of the main series, the spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’, entitled ‘Isle of the Dead’, begins production in July in Manhattan and New Jersey (United States). This is the fifth fiction developed in this particular universe of the undead created by AMC Networks.

The series will be set in a Post-apocalyptic Manhattan separated from the rest of the mainland. There you can find an island “full of the dead and inhabitants who have turned it into their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror”, in the words of the production.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan playing Negan Smith and Maggie Rhee in ‘The Walking Dead’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor who gives life to Negan Smith, has published an image on his Instagram profile where you can see the pilot’s script, written by the showrunner and co-producer Eli Jorné and directed by Loren Yaconelli, who has participated in the past in the direction of other episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’. In this way, the star anticipates the beginning of this next installment of the franchise, one of the most impressive in the history of television.

homecoming

Morgan accompanied the photo with a comment: “Here we go.” In this sense, the actor manifested in ‘The Rich Elsen Show’ his excitement to participate in this zombie apocalypse located across the pond, near his family’s ranch. Maggie Rhee, played by Lauren Cohan, will accompany Morgan in this new six-episode adventure, which will be the first to be shot in the Empire State Building. The premiere of the series is not scheduled until 2023 but, as can be seen, it is already taking its first steps.