Jeffrey Dean Morgan confirmed the premiere of the spin-off of Maggie and Negan

fans of The Walking Dead You can now celebrate a new confirmed production in the franchise. This afternoon, at New York Comic Con, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan announced that the spin off of Negan and Maggie has a month of premiere in AMC. Although in March of this year the series was titled as Isle of Deadthe fiction will be called Dead City and has new details confirmed. Discover all the news below!

Taking inspiration from the homonymous comic series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, in 2010 it began to air The Walking Dead exclusively by AMC. The premise back then was clear: a group of survivors must stand against the zombie apocalypse, while dealing with equally dangerous interpersonal conflicts. The truth is that their charismatic characters did not take long to steal the hearts of the public that longs to see them in new productions.

Although the series has 11 seasons, the franchise is far from ending its history. In this sense, they are preparing to launch a set of derivative fictions that are just as promising as the original. And one of them will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan in the shoes of Negan and Maggie respectively. spoilers was present at the New York Comic Con, where now the main actors assured in which month it will hit the AMC screen.

After The Walking Dead culminate in November, the television channel announced the start of production of the spin-off. The news did not take long to surprise fans, since these two characters do not get along at all, especially since Negan killed Glenn, Maggie’s husband. Although not many details of the plot were revealed, it transpired that both They must reunite to travel to a post-apocalyptic New York. which was cut off from the mainland.

+ Month of release of the spin-off of Maggie and Negan from The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, stars of The Walking Dead: Dead Cityannounced that the spin-off of Negan and Maggie will have its premiere in april 2023. Although the exact day or great details of the plot were not revealed, it is known that it will have six episodes and that it will include new roles played by Charlie Solis and Trey Santiago-Hudson. See below how this new day was at the New York Comic Con!