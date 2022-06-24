Jeffrey Dean Morgan could appear in season 4 of ‘The Boys’

After the former star of ‘Supernatural‘, Jensen Ackles, caused a sensation with his appearance as Solider Boy In the third season of ‘The Boys,’ the show’s executive producer, Eric Kripke, who also created ‘Supernatural,’ told him that he is in contact with actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan for an appearance in the next season.

“Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a superfan of the show, so he and I are talking,” Kripke revealed to E! News. “We’re trying to figure something out for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but him and I are chatting and emailing each other and seeing what we can make work with his busy schedule. So stay tuned,” he added.

Dean Morgan played John Winchester, the father of Dean (Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), in 13 episodes of ‘Supernatural’. The actor also played Negan in ‘The Walking Dead‘ and is set to star in the spin-off series ‘Isle of the Dead‘, along with Lauren Cohan.

FANS CHEER ANOTHER APPEARANCE

However, Dean Morgan is not the only actor who has received the proposal to appear in ‘The Boys’. Naturally, Kripke knows that fans are also clamoring for the appearance of Jared Padaleckianother of the actors of ‘Supernatural’.

“I’d put Jared on the show in a heartbeat,” he said. “I mean, he’s very busy with his empire back in Austin, but if he was up for it, I’d put him on the show in a second.”

Kripke is referring to Padalecki’s massive Texas farmhouse that he shares with wife Genevieve Padalecki, which was featured on the ‘Architectural Digest’ show in July 2021.

Known for his heartthrob role on “Gilmore Girls,” Padalecki is currently starring in The CW’s “Walker,” a remake of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which was renewed for a third season in March.

