Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys for Season 4

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FChsARtGL-MX%2F&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAEdIMSEZBbdgmI3DSSmEbaHDXXfB6wFLCUnzxwN9E96EVJJ6e2naWA6dMOtPGh62yZA1deN713biCStnslTkKbZCq13l82W0KRQn9OHFZBjJXe32rxFpAB8qxIsXhZAeRZCGLvUAlmgXXzqmwV4AVKfZAtZB4qsKlgZDZD

In Supernatural Morgan played John Winchester, Dean’s demon-hunting father (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), whom he taught the “family business” from a very young age after the death of his mother Mary (Samantha Smith) at the hands of a yellow-eyed demon in the opening moments of the series.

Morgan is the last star of Supernatural in joining the Amazon series, with Ackles arriving during the third season to play the villainous Soldier Boy and Jim Beaverwho played Sam and Dean’s surrogate father, Bobby Singer, in the aforementioned series, having played the role of politician Robert Singer in TheBoys since its first season.

In Morgan’s case, this addition has been a long time coming, as the actor publicly expressed his enthusiasm for the show on Twitter in 2020 and accepted Kripke’s offer to join Season 3 if he was available.

Along with Morgan, previously announced newcomers to Season 4 of TheBoys include Valerie Curry Y Susan Heyward. Production on the new episodes has already begun, led by “Boys” series regulars, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit. among others.

Morgan is currently starring in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead from AMC as the villainous Negan, and will next star alongside Lauren Cohanreprising her “Walking Dead” role as Maggie, in the upcoming spin-off series “Isle of the Dead”.