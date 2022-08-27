Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys, S4 — We’re Not Nerds

Approximate reading time: two minutes

Season 4 of The Boys adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan to its ranks.

The production of Season 4 of TheBoys has just started and although we do not have many details of it, we were surprised with the news that the iconic deny of walking dead, Jeffrey Dean Morganhas joined the cast.

This was confirmed by Deadline, who reported that Morgan is joining as a recurring guestI mean that will not have a leading role but if we will see it in several episodes, yes, So far we do not know what character he will play.

Strangely, this is not the first time that Morgan and the series have linked, both due to the arrival of her partner in The Walking Dead, Laurie Holden (Crimson Countess), such as the interest of the producer of the show, Eric Kripkefor adding it in Season 3 being a huge fan of TWD:

I actually have him, there’s a character for him that we’re talking about. We have to coordinate, you know, he is on Walking Dead but there is a character in which we saw potential, last week we talked about how to approach the character and it is not a done deal yet, but the will to do it is there.

In another interview Kripke commented:

Dean Morgan is a super fan of the show, so he and I are talking. We are trying to find something for the fourth season. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting, emailing, and seeing what we can do with his busy schedule. So keep an eye out for that.

At the moment there is nothing left to do but wait for more news of the show in the future, but remember that we will see him back at the end of walking dead, as well as in his own spin-off with Maggie (LaurenCohan) Isle of the Dead.

