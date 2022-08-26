Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins the cast of The Boys

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.25.2022 22:02:01





The best of two worlds come together, as a popular actor from The Walking Dead reaches one of the most important series of Amazon Prime, here we leave you all the details of the incorporation of Jeffrhey Dean Morgan to The Boys.

TheBoys has been placed as one of the most relevant series of 2022, with three seasons and an animated spin offthe popular production of Amazon Prime is already with a fourth batch of chapters on the way.

The story of a group of people who live in a world in which superheroes perform all kinds of acts corrupt and illegal has captivated thousands of people around the world, including actors such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher who made a cameo during the Chapter 6 from the third season.

These types of stories have been successful today, since injustice where we see a Superman completely blinded from going to burn down a warehouse full of people, to Invincible, where omni-man represents this figure of man super powerful which is so strong that it forgets the common citizen.

While more details of the appearance of Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Boysthe actor will appear in the last batch of episodes of The Walking Deadwhich will premiere in October 2022just like him spin-off of said series, said will bear the name of Isle of the Dead and will include the participation of the actor, as well as Lauren Cohan interpreting again Maggie.

With this new commitment it is speculated that Jeffrey Dean Morgan couldn’t go on The Walking Dead so it is expected to see an outcome of his character in the series.

More series in Halftime…

​

​