Jeffrey Dean Morgan on his spin-off of The Walking Dead: ‘It will blow your mind’

The Walking Dead ends, but new adventures begin as a spin-off with various prominent characters from the fiction. Norman Reedus will star in his own solo story after Melissa McBride’s exit, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will also co-star in his terrifying journey with Lauren Cohan. Negan and Maggie, respectively, will be the cast heads of Isle of the Deadthe series that delve into the relationship that both characters have had since the villain ended Glenn’s life, the partner of Hershel’s daughter. Morgan has now spoken about this spin-off on Twitter, assuring that he will blow our minds:

Cool. Here’s what I’ll say about #isleofthedead Im BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as denied. I cant tell you how excited I am to be working with @LaurenCohan. Weve read the season, its gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR FUCKING MINDS. xojd https://t.co/LZM3oNWqa2 Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 2, 2022

“Okay, here’s what I’m going to say about Isle of the Dead. I’m beyond excited. I’m excited to continue this adventure on The Walking Dead as Negan. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be working with Lauren Cohan. We’ve already read the season.” , and blow your head off. I repeat: blow your f***ing head off“.

The spin-off had been running through offices for a long time, and now it’s something real

The first season of Isle of the Dead be composed of six episodes and will be filmed this summer in Manhattan to have its premiere ready for 2023. Gaius Charles complement the cast as Izaak, a character who is described as “a ruthless survivor and family man dedicated to building a safe world for his wife and daughters.” Already A spin-off of Maggie and Negan has been expected for a long timeand it seems that the idea has finally materialized with this short story that will surely end up having more seasons over the years.

“I know there’s always been three, maybe four options for how Maggie would end up in a spin-off. For Maggie or Negan there’s been a lot of ideas floating around. I think this story that Eli Jorn came up with, which is what that we will film for the first season of Isle of the Dead, it was really powerful and a very interesting way for fans to see these characters continue, explained Cohan in a past interview.

Isle of the Dead will premiere in 2023.

Font.