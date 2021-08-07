Entertainment

Jeffrey Dean Morgan praises the film and asks to return to the DCEU

Posted on
Jeffrey Dean Morgan claimed that James Gunn “killed him” with his film The Suicide Squad and who is still waiting for a call to return to the DC Films franchise where he has so far played Thomas Wayne.

After starring in the DC adaptations Watchmen And The Losers and having made an uncredited cameo in Jonah Hex, Morgan played Bruce Wayne’s (Ben Affleck) unfortunate father in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice by Zack Snyder.

The actor is now back in the limelight because it has long been rumored that he could return in a shared continuity with The Suicide Squad with the Batman character from the universe of Flashpoint. In any case, on Twitter, Morgan stated:

“I just finished #suicidesquad !! Brother @JamesGunn killed him. The movie is a high octane explosion, a real bomb! Perfect cast, beautifully shot. The camera moves are crazy! I’m still trying to understand how the f * ck you did to some of those! Good friend. Still waiting by the way … xjdm #DC. ”

In 2012, Morgan had told Collider that she wished to star in Mashed potato, another film written by Gunn, defining it “the most original screenplay I have read perhaps in my entire life”. Morgan had said at the time that the ultimately never made movie, about a serial killer writing children’s books, is “a bit indescribable”. Morgan has also long expressed a desire to return to the DC universe, whether that means wearing the cape and hood as Thomas Wayne’s Batman or playing the alien anti-hero. Lobe:

“Michael Keaton swooped in there and took my role. No, I think it’s great. Ever since Zack Snyder left, my whole part in that world has gone with him. However, there’s always a chat. in progress. So, we’ll see! ”

Recall that Morgan will reprise the role of Negan in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead arriving next August 23rd. We leave you to our review of The Suicide Squad.




