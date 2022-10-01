Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about ‘Dead City’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, one of the great stars of The Walking Deadhas criticized the way in which the announcement of The Walking Dead: Dead Citynext spinoff of the AMC series.

Morgan and co-star Lauren Cohan will continue their respective roles as Negan and Maggie in the spinoff, where the duo will head to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Although fans are excited, the news surprised the cast and crew and was announced before the final episodes of The Walking Deadwhich revealed the fate of the two characters.

“We were a little surprised,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly of the early announcement. “Because we thought, ‘Well, that could mean certain characters are going to live,’ and now there’s a little less danger in knowing that.”

“I think even Jeffrey was a little bit like, ‘Well, okay, I guess the surprise has fizzled out a little bit and we don’t have to worry about anything happening to Negan or Maggie because they’ve already announced a spin-off.'”

Agreeing that it was a disappointing move. Morgan added: “That’s not the way we should have done it. But that’s how it was chosen to do it. And who knows? We might not have been able to keep it a secret. But I think we could have tried. I would have tried.” otherwise, but look, that’s above my pay grade.”

The six-part series, previously titled Isle of the Deadwill be released next year.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment for AMC Studios, previously said of expanding the universe: “Not only does it add another compelling series to this collection, it expands our narrative around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love, hate or hate then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly played by Lauren and Jeffrey.It also allows us to explore a corner of this universe set on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens. of a zombie apocalypse.